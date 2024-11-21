Rafael Nadal Reveals His First Potential Way of Staying With Tennis After Retirement

Spain’s Davis Cup quarterfinal loss against the Netherlands officially marked the retirement of Rafael Nadal. Fans have been wondering whether Nadal will remain a familiar face in the tennis community post-retirement. All doubts were put to bed as the 22-time Grand Slam winner hinted at the possibility of being present at the Australian Open 2025.

Immediately after Spain was knocked out of the Davis Cup 2024, the Australian Open’s social media team posted a pre-recorded video of Rafa. During the half-a-minute-long clip, the Mallorca native conveyed his gratitude to the fans in Australia. But the subsequent statement has caught everyone’s attention.

“Thank you very much to all the Australians for all the love and support that I received during all those years that have been unforgettable,” Nadal began.

While expressing his love for Australia, Nadal revealed his desire to visit the country as a fan and a tourist.

“I mean, I will not be back on court in Australia like a professional tennis player, but I am sure that there are still important things to do in the future. I love the country and even if I have been there plenty of times to play tennis, now I need to come back to watch some tennis, but at the same time to enjoy your lovely country. So many thanks and I hope to see you very, very soon,” Rafa concluded.

The last line in the message hints at the possibility of Rafa making an appearance at the Australian Open 2025. It might even inspire the organizers to hold a special ceremony honoring the two-time champion, whose last participation at the event was in January 2023.

Nadal will be more invested in tennis post-retirement

Over the past few years, when Rafa was still active on the ATP Tour, he’d spend his off-season away from the limelight. Unlike other top-ranked players, Nadal would go under the radar, enjoying hobbies such as golfing, fishing, and boating alongside his loved ones.

With more free time on his hands, Nadal could be spotted at his Rafael Nadal Academy in Manacor frequently. Additionally, he’ll be fulfilling his duties as an ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation.

These commitments will ensure Rafa remains connected to the tennis community for a longer time. His passion for the sport and strong patriotism might even see him take on the role of coach for the next rising Spanish star – a possibility he has never entirely ruled out.