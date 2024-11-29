Rafael Nadal Urged by 4-Time Grand Slam Champion To Come Out With His Interview Transcripts After Retirement

It’s been more than a week since Rafael Nadal’s retirement, but the tennis world has still not moved on from the Spaniard. His past achievements and pre-game routines and rituals continue to make headlines. These are some of the details that Jim Courier wants to be released as part of a book about the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

The American, however, does not want the book to focus solely on his on-court achievements. Courier is eager to take a sneak peek at how Nadal handled the media and is keen to catch a glimpse of the tennis world through the Spaniard’s eyes.

“I hope they’ll put together a book filled with just absolute gems and observations that he has done in post-match interviews because he’s been someone who sees his world and the tennis world and the sporting world so clearly and simply too,” the four-time Grand Slam winner told The Tennis Channel.

Rafa’s legacy, immortalized in pages? Jim Courier can’t wait for the book on Nadal’s career. pic.twitter.com/bhI7OTGIH1 — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) November 26, 2024



Apart from all the unforgettable memories Nadal has left on the court over the years, Courier believes this book, filled with Nadal’s “transcripts,” could be his lasting legacy.

“So there’s a book, a significant one I think, that would be kind of like an inner game of tennis book that would be here 100 years from now, to be done. Just pulling the gems out of his transcripts, the guy’s been unbelievable to watch and to listen to.”

Not only Courier but also a lot of tennis enthusiasts would love to hear the story behind Nadal’s success. And why wouldn’t they?

It is not often that a player rules the tennis world for decades before retiring with mutual respect from his passionate fans and rivals. This attribute has impressed Rafa’s first coach, Toni Nadal, a lot.

What pleases Toni the most about Rafa Nadal?

There are plenty of reasons for Toni to be happy with his nephew’s remarkable career. From his overflowing trophy cabinet to the numerous records broken, the list goes on. But the one that impresses him the most is Nadal’s humility.

“Above all, the most notable thing, which really pleases me as a relative, is seeing how a boy who had a dream of being a great tennis player did everything possible without losing his way,” he told ATPTour.com.

Despite having an aggressive playstyle, Nadal is someone who seldom loses his cool on the court, as shown by his history of not breaking his racket during matches. This trait has been praised by several pundits and fans over the years.

“He always kept his feet on the ground. Staying competitive within the limits of correctness. That’s definitely what has pleased me the most. I’ve loved seeing how much people have appreciated that,” Toni added.

The tennis season is over, and with it, the famed career of a legendary player. There is every possibility that a book about Nadal will arrive one day, narrating the story behind the making of a champion. The only question is, when?