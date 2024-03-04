Rafael Nadal, Who? Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer Hold Massive, Identical Record Against Spaniard at Indian Wells

The Indian Wells 2024 will have Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, but it will miss Roger Federer agin. Over the years, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have been the most successful players at the event, winning 5 titles each. However, the duo also hold an identical record against Rafael Nadal at the Indian Wells.

Both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have co-incidentally won 3 matches and lost 1 match each against Rafael Nadal in the Californian desert. Beginning with the Nadal vs Djokovic rivalry at Indian Wells, they have faced each other 4 times with Djokovic leading 3-1.

The duo first met in the 2007 final, when Rafael Nadal won the match 6-2, 7-5. However, Djokovic levelled things with a 6-3, 6-2 win in the 2008 semifinals against the Spaniard, on his way to the title.

Nadal and Djokovic faced off again in the final in 2011 when the Serbian dominated again. Djokovic was beginning his best ever season in 2011 and continued his brilliant form with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over the Spaniard. The last meeting between the duo at Indian Wells came in the semifinals of the 2016 event when Djokovic again, got the better of Nadal again. A straight sets, 7-6, 6-2, win, meant Djokovic took a 3-1 head-to-head lead over Nadal at the Indian Wells.

Similarly, Roger Federer enjoys a 3-1 head-to-head record against Rafael Nadal at the Indian Wells. The two tennis stars first clashed at the Indian Wells 2012 semifinals which Federer won in straight sets. Later, Nadal got his revenge the following year as he defeated the Swiss star in the quarterfinals in 2013. This was also the year that Nadal won the US Open title.

Since 2013, Federer has won on both occasions against the Spaniard at Indian Wells. The duo met in 2017 where Federer won in straight sets and in 2019, Nadal had to withdraw prior to their match due to a knee injury.

Rafael Nadal set to return to Indian Wells in 2024

Rafael Nadal will make his much awaited return to the Indian Wells at the 2024 tournament. The Spaniard is a 3-time champion at the event and would look to win on his comeback in 2024. The 22-time Grand Slam champion will be back at Indian Wells after a gap of two years. During his last appearance, Nadal made the final in 2022, but lost the final to Taylor Fritz.

The Spaniard has a 59-11 record at the tournament. Rafael Nadal is set to begin his Indian Wells title chase by playing in the evening session on 7th March.