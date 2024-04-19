ATP Tour Scribe Who Favors Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, Trolled After Slamming Novak Djokovic Superfans With Olympics Jibe

The Novak Djokovic-Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal rivalry is an evergreen theme in tennis and that makes their fans war against each other intensely. An ATP Tour scribe took a dig at Djokovic superfans with an Olympics example. A Novak Djokovic superfan ‘Goatkovic’ posted a YouTube video, explaining why tennis in Olympics isn’t a big event. Fred Meyer, the official ATP Tour journalist, put him in his place by exposing his real intention behind the video.

The root of the discussion is that Novak Djokovic has never won an Olympic gold medal. It is probably the only precious jewel missing from Djokovic’s crown. Therefore, his superfans like Pavvy G and Goatkovic have made deliberate attempts to pin tennis in Olympics down.

Goatkovic made an elaborate video explaining the various flaws of the Olympics. It doesn’t have any prize money, participation isn’t mandatory, and adding it to the roster of ATP Big Titles is just another attempt to pull Djokovic down from his achievements. He also mentioned that placing his name alongside Margaret Court (who also won 24 Grand Slams like Djokovic) and below Steffi Graf (who spent more weeks in the no. 1 position) is also unnecessary as they are women and Djokovic is a man.

However, Fred Meyer came up with a post on his X account as a reply. He essentially stated how Goatkovic’s opinion on the Olympics goes exactly against what Djokovic believes. Meyer, a huge fan of Nadal, Federer, and Alcaraz, was fed up with Djokovic fans constantly putting Federer-Nadal down. He instead, chose a more graceful path not to put Djokovic down but still put Djokovic fans in their place.

Fred Meyer wrote, “People who say that the Olympics are important: Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz Rafael Nadal.”

This line by Meyer immediately contradicted what Goatkovic and Pavvy G believed in, and made their arguments lack strength. However, many Djokovic supporters as well as neutrals did not agree with Meyer by citing other players as examples of those not valuing the Olympics over the years.

He then continues: “People who say that they aren’t: Goatkovic Pavvy G Barry Aruba. Which people are more credible? The professional tennis players, or some random guys on Twitter?”

How does Novak Djokovic truly feel about the Olympics?

Novak Djokovic himself believes in the value of tennis in the Olympics. Even if that meant taking on renowned tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou in public. Just like when he put Federer and Nadal down to hype up John McEnroe, Mouratoglou also once made some controversial statements about the Olympics.

Mouratoglou mentioned in one of his Instagram posts that the Olympics has no historical connection to tennis. He also said that it isn’t a main event in the sport. When the statement reached Novak Djokovic’s ears, he had a completely different reaction.

In an interview with Sportal, Novak Djokovic called the Olympics the “oldest sporting event” whose value is of the “highest priorities”. He went on to explain in depth what the Games mean to him and that he would do anything to win an Olympic gold medal.

Previously in an interview with Graham Bensinger, Novak Djokovic also expressed that not winning an Olympic gold remains his “biggest career heartbreak”. This year in 2024, with the Olympics back in Paris, 36-year-old Djokovic might give it his all to win his first Olympic gold.