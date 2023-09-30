“Comfortably Sitting as World No.1”: Novak Djokovic Poses With Ryder Cup Star & Enjoys Experience as Rivals Alcaraz & Medvedev Work for Points

Sep 29, 2023; Rome, ITA; Tennis player Novak Djokovic and American actress Kathryn Newton pose for a photo by the fifteenth green during day one foursomes round for the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic is currently enjoying a well-deserved break from tennis after withdrawing from the Asian season to rest his body. The Serbian is seen enjoying his time off at the Ryder Cup tournament and participating in the all-star game. While the 36-year-old is enjoying himself, his rivals Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev are fighting for points at the China Open.

Novak Djokovic is the world number 1 and the Serbian has decided to take a break after the Davis Cup. Djokovic has a cushion of points on his side which means he can still finish as number 1 at the end of the year. As both the tennis stars fight it out for points, the year end number 1 race is set to go down to the wire. However, currently Djokovic looks happy with the golf.

Novak Djokovic enjoys the Ryder Cup

Novak Djokovic is on a tennis-break and the Serbian is enjoying it by watching the famous Ryder Cup. The golf tournament consisting on several stars, Ryder Cup is one of the most prestigious golf tournaments of the year. The Serbian even participated in the All-Star match at the Ryder Cup.

Djokovic seemed happy to watch golf and enjoyed his time at the Ryder Cup alongside other sporting stars like Gareth Bale. The Serbian even had the opportunity to meet and pose for photographs with some of the golfing stars, including Tommy Fleetwood.

While Djokovic enjoys the Ryder Cup experience, the race for the year-end No. 1 ranking in tennis continues in China. Carlos Alcaraz is looking to close to gap on the Serbian as he aims to end the year as the top ranked player in the world.

Battle for the year end number 1 ranking

While Djokovic is taking a break from tennis, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev are vying for vital ranking points in the Asian swing. While Djokovic now has a point advantage at the top of the rankings, the fight for the year-end No. 1 remains an intriguing potential as the season comes to a close.

Djokovic now leads the points race, followed by Alcaraz and Medvedev. While Alcaraz appears to be behind by a large margin, it’s important to remember that he has almost no points to defend for the rest of the year which means he has a chance to cover points and challenge Djokovic for the number 1 ranking.

Although Djokovic is leading right now, Alcaraz has to chance to snatch the number 1 ranking if he continues to win the next few tournaments. The Spaniard looks hungry to end the year as the top ranked player in the world and all the eyes of the tennis world would be on Djokovic and his comeback after a little break.