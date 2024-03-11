Fabian Marozsan: Ranking, Prize Money And Journey Since Defeating Carlos Alcaraz in Rome Masters 2023

Fabian Marozsan defeated Nicolas Jarry and Thiago Seyboth Wild in the Round of 64 and Round of 32 matches at the Indian Wells 2024 to set up a big clash with Carlos Alcaraz. Marozsan’s wins over Jarry and Seyboth Wild surprised many tennis fans. But Marozsan won’t be a pushover against Alcaraz as he could take heart from his performance against him in a high-stakes clash in 2023.

At the Rome Masters 2023, Fabian Marozsan played two qualifier matches to get into the main draw. Marozsan then defeated Corentin Moutet 6-0, 6-7 (8-10), 6-2, and Jiri Lehecka 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) in the first and second rounds respectively. Then it was time for Carlos Alcaraz vs Fabian Marozsan and it was an upset for the ages.

Marozsan won the match 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) in straight sets, and left a formidable Carlos Alcaraz baffled. In a rarity, a qualified player beat a 2nd-seeded one. Marozsan’s life was never the same after that. It was the biggest win of his career.

It was also his first-ever win over a Top 5, and even a Top 10 player for that matter. This win pushed Marozsan 20 positions up in the world rankings. He reached 115 from 135 on 22nd May 2023. Marozsan’s run in Rome was ended though by Borna Coric, in three sets in the fourth round. The score was 6-3, 4-6, 3-6.

However, Marozsan has grown as a player after that win over Alcaraz and that may give jitters to the Spaniard. Alcaraz will have to be cautious to not repeat the mistakes from last time, or else, he may not reach the quarter-final of the 2024 Indian Wells tournament. After Rome 2023, Marozsan also defeated Alex de Minaur at the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Masters.

Although it wasn’t a win over a Top 10 player, de Minaur was ranked 11, and it was another big win for Marozsan. Not to forget, the Hungarian beat Casper Ruud as well, before losing to Hubert Hurkacz.

At age 23, Fabian Marozsan’s career is taking off. He is ranked 58th in the ATP men’s singles rankings, a huge improvement from 115th when he beat Carlos Alcaraz last year. His prize money earnings from his singles and doubles career combined is $989,789 USD to date. Marozsan has yet to win any ATP title in his career so far, but he did reach the quarterfinal sof the 2023 Rolex Shanghai Open and the 2023 Sofia Open. Marozsan lives in Erd, in Hungary. His coach is Gyorgy Balazs.