“RAFAEL NADAL’S SON IS A RIGHTY”: Fans Run Riot With Uncle Toni Jokes & Memes After Seeing Junior Nadal Holding a Racket

Rafael Nadal is the toast of the tennis town with his comeback after almost a year on the sidelines with injuries. Fans are enjoying everything to do with the Spaniard, be it a glimpse of his practice sessions or even his family making an appearance. On the day of his long-awaited comeback, Nadal’s son was spotted holding a racket…in his right hand. This spared a debate about baby Nadal being right-handed, and it wasn’t long before fans started cracking jokes about Uncle Toni.

Advertisement

Well-known tennis journalist Bastien Fachan shared the photo of Rafa’s son with a small and adorable racket, a miniature replica of his dad’s racket, in his right hand. Captioned “RAFAEL NADAL’S SON IS A RIGHTY“, fans jumped at the opportunity to have fun in the thread on X.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BastienFachan/status/1741157590019539027?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Did Uncle Toni make Rafael Nadal left-handed?

Uncle Toni was Rafael Nadal‘s first ever coach, helping him rise to the summit of the sport. A widely believed rumor suggests that it was he who pushed Rafa to play tennis as a southpaw despite him being a right-handed person. While it is true that Nadal is right-handed in all things but tennis, it was the 22-time Grand Slam champion himself who had actually made the call to make the change on the court.

Some debated this particular urban legend about the Spaniard. And you can always count on social media users and tennis fans to have some fun and crack a few jokes.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AnneMazza17/status/1741160426799284547?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/413sam/status/1741185475002372585?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BarclayCard18/status/1741158443044474925?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/pamelam35/status/1741160754953465915?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BogdanRMCF/status/1741240490614305259?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/YodaSheisty/status/1741215007386313175?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One user even stated the facts that disband this rumor.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jblaze53/status/1741235770239717621?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BastienFachan/status/1741162823596523647?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw