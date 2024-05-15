Rafael Nadal’s Team Provides Massive Update on Spaniard’s Plans to Conquer French Open Again

We have already seen Rafael Nadal participate for possibly one final time at the Barcelona Open, the Madrid Open, and the Italian Open. However, throughout the course of the past three weeks, concerns regarding his availability for the French Open 2024 have surrounded Nadal. Today, media sources have put an end to those worries by disclosing an important update.

According to AS, Rafael Nadal will travel to Paris sometime in the upcoming week with the intention of competing in the French Open 2024.

This news couldn’t be any more pleasing to fans after Nadal’s doubtful comments about his participation. After the King of Clay fell to Hubert Hurkacz in the second round of the Italian Open 2024, he gave out quite a cryptic answer when talking about his preparations for the Roland Garros 2024.

“The decision (to appear at the French Open) as you can imagine, is not clear in my mind today. But if I have to say what’s my feeling and if my mind is closer one way or the other way, I’m going to say I will be in Roland Garros and try my best.” “Probably one is to say, ‘Okay, I am not ready, I am not playing well enough.’ Then is the moment to take a decision in terms of not playing Roland Garros. Another is to accept how I am today and work the proper way to try to be in a different way in two weeks,” Nadal claimed, per CNN.

Before Rafa made his return to the Barcelona Open 2024, playing on a clay court surface after 681 days, he wouldn’t have envisioned this type of performance. For a 37-year-old with lingering injuries, Nadal has had a respectable 5-3 record – second round at the Barcelona Open, fourth round at the Madrid Open, and second round at the Italian Open.

Fans will be optimistic about Nadal’s consistent improvement and will hope that the 22-time Grand Slam winner is able to make a deep run in Paris in the coming few weeks.

How Rafael Nadal Could Make a Miraculous Run at the French Open 2024?

Rafael Nadal failed to make a significant run in either of the three clay court tournaments, but the positive was that he clinched wins over players like Alex de Minaur and Pedro Cachin. Going into the French Open 2024, some of the these impressive wins in the past weeks should have a positive impact on him mentally.

Just before playing the Barcelona Open 2024, Rafael Nadal was ranked in the mid-600s. Within a span of a few weeks, Rafa is now 305 per the ATP rankings. Participating in the French Open 2024 by using the protected ranking #34, the 14-time winner mostly would not face any top-seed players until the latter part of the tournament.

Unlike the situation before, Nadal was pitted against a top 10 player in the second rounds of the Barcelona Open and Madrid Open, i.e. Alex de Minaur – and the Italian Open, i.e Hubert Hurkacz. If Rafa could make it into the second week of the Grand Slam, his improved fitness could possibly allow him to pull off a miracle and lift the La Coupe des Mousquetaires for a 15th time.