Roger Federer’s Ex-Coach Reveals Huge Reason Why Swiss Legend Was Better Than Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi

Roger Federer had few, good coaches throughout his tennis career. However, it was his last coach, who showered a unique compliment on Federer recently. Former Croatian player Ivan Ljubicic recently revealed what separated Federer from two former tennis legends from the United States, Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi.

In an interview with the Tennis Insider Club Podcast, Ivan Ljubicic went beyond the obvious to talk about Roger Federer being a trailblazer because of his ‘consistency’ in terms of playing more tournaments in a particular calendar year. According to the former World No.3, Federer was unperturbed when it came to what surface, which tournament and during which time and what venue was he playing in. He would only turn up fully prepared to win every single match, irrespective of his preferences.

On the other hand, the likes of Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi, alongside almost every player from the 80s and 90s eras, never really showed that much intensity in each tournament. In fact, American players were notoriously known to skip clay swing competitions not just because of wanting rest, but knowing that they are not really capable of winning on the surface.

Although Andre Agassi won the 1999 French Open and the 2002 Rome Masters, his and Pete Sampras’ record on clay otherwise, do back Ivan Ljubicic’s claim. Perhaps, Ljubicic means versatility for the word ‘consistency’ that he used for Roger Federer.

“The biggest difference I felt was Roger (Federer) was the one that brought in consistency, i.e playing every week to win. Because the generation before – Agassi, Sampras, these guys would come on clay and not really play every week. Some weeks they would be fully on, other weeks they would just show up. “Roger was really the first one that would win always. Clay, grass, indoors – he was the one that really lifted that generation to the level where it was difficult to play against him – always, anytime, at any surface,” Ljubicic was quoted as saying.

Ivan Ljubicic also talked about how it was difficult for Roger Federer to have the peak that he enjoyed, which began from 2003. This is because of the competition he faced from the likes of 2-time Grand Slam champion Lleyton Hewitt, 2003 French Open champion Juan Carlos Ferrero and former World No.3 David Nalbandian.

Ljubicic claimed that Federer was the first player to raise the level of physicality in the men’s game because of being aware of how aggressive his opponents were. The Croatian is confident about the fact that they had no weaknesses as such, while Sampras and Agassi’s flaws were glaring.

“And of course the physicality that came later. The way he was moving, the way he was covering with Lleyton Hewitt, Juan Carlos Ferrero, Nalbandian, these guys were super solid, no weaknesses in the game… They didn’t have any weaknesses. With Agassi you knew that if you kick, he was covering, if you serve close to the lines, it’s ‘Ace’. Sampras, of course backhand is a weakness,” Ljubicic added.

Roger Federer is the epitome of success in the sport, but there is more that Ivan Ljubicic had to say about him. The former World No.3 drew from his own experience of coaching him.

Ivan Ljubicic Is Full of Praise for Roger Federer, the Student

When Ivan Ljubicic became Roger Federer’s coach in 2016, the Swiss legend told him that it is true that he knew more about tennis than him. Despite that, Federer added that when it came to decision-making, Ljubicic would be the boss.

“I know tennis more than you, but I’m in for you. You’re the boss,” Ljubicic added.

Ljubicic lauded Federer’s humility in that communication and throughout their professional bond with each other. The Swiss became mellow in the later stages of his career, but his hunger and eagerness to learn is something youngsters must learn from.

In the end, Ivan Ljubicic was well aware that more than Roger Federer, it was a life-changing experience for him to coach the 20-time Grand Slam champion. They continue to have a good bond even after his retirement.