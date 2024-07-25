Boris Becker Trashes Fake Rumors on Novak Djokovic-Carlos Alcaraz Rivalry Comments After Wimbledon 2024 Final

Former world number one tennis player Boris Becker has recently clarified that he never passed any comments about Novak Djokovic accepting Carlos Alcaraz’s superiority after the recently concluded Wimbledon 2024 final. Becker made this clarification after Roger Federer’s former coach Ivan Ljubicic recently revealed in an interview that the German had told him in private about the same.

After Ljubicic made this claim, Becker faced immense criticism and felt the need to prove his innocence. Hence, when a tennis journalist on X asked him if he gave this statement, Becker replied, “Never said it!”

Never said it ! https://t.co/6ESks4bOK4 — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) July 24, 2024

Following Becker’s clarification, several tennis fans felt relieved. Some of them were also happy to know that Djokovic has not accepted defeat yet and is still keen on competing at the highest level.

One fan wrote, “Hhahahha Brilliant. Smashed the misinformation“. Meanwhile, another fan commented, “Thanks for calling out false claims. Boris has hit a rapid Ace“.

While Becker has proved his innocence now, this is not the first time that he has been on the receiving end of criticisms when it comes to a controversy surrounding Djokovic. A few days ago, Becker received severe backlash from fans upon accepting that Federer is better than the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

Becker approves of Federer’s placement above Djokovic

ESPN released a list of top 100 athletes in the 21st century, in which Federer was placed above Djokovic. While the Swiss star occupied the sixth spot, the Serb was placed only 11th.

This list received mixed reactions as some believed that the assessment was correct. However, some others believed that Djokovic should be above Federer. As this debate among netizens continued, Becker decided to approve of ESPN’s assessment.

The former world number one simply replied, “Word.” This was a surprise for everybody as Becker has coached Djokovic in the past and shares a good relationship with him.