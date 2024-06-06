Roger Federer Finds New Hobby After Retirement Which Makes Fans Want Another ‘Fedal’ Collaboration

Apr 2, 2017; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Roger Federer of Switzerland (L) and Rafael Nadal of Spain (R) pose for a picture prior to their match in the men’s singles championship of the 2017 Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Roger Federer entertained fans for almost 20 years with his impressive abilities on the tennis court. His connection with grass is the most iconic in any sport as he won the Wimbledon a record 8 times. A few years since his retirement, grass has now made Federer find a new hobby. And the Swiss legend shares this hobby with his long-time rival and now very good friend, Rafael Nadal.

Roger Federer took to Instagram and revealed that nowadays, golf is something that interests him. The 20-time Grand Slam champion shared a clip of him playing a shot. As expected, the video went viral – more than 3 million views and 170,000 likes within the first 3 hours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roger Federer (@rogerfederer)

Many fans including Carlos Alcaraz, seemed to be impressed with the Swiss legend’s swing. However, a larger majority of the sporting enthusiasts expressed their desire of wanting to see Roger Federer share the golf course with Rafael Nadal.

sooo FEDAL ⛳ for lil while… ☺️ will Roger join at the Battle of the Stars, also? @Minerva2BC — Avrilia Putri (@avryl_lia) June 5, 2024

His BFF can coach him ⛅️ — DeepSri (@deepa_srinivas) June 5, 2024

Ask Rafa! He just won a tournament! Something else you can do together ⛳️⛳️⛳️❤️ — Cindy Collins (@CindyICollins) June 5, 2024

It is safe to predict that Nadal will emerge victorious if the two long-time rivals were to square off on the golf course. A hypothetical golf clash would ensure that the Spaniard asserts his dominance over Federer in not just one (24-16 head to head on the ATP Tour), but two sports.

Rafa has been golfing for the past several years. Apart from having a handicap plus 1.2 (per Mallorca Tee Time), the 22-time Grand Slam champion has also won numerous amateur golf tournaments over the years.

Rafael Nadal Won a Golf Tournament After Being Eliminated From the French Open 2024

Rafael Nadal didn’t dwell too much over his loss in possibly his last French Open appearance ever. After sustaining a straight-sets defeat against Alexander Zverev in the first round, the King of Clay decided to enroll himself in a golf tournament held in his hometown.

As reported by the Golf Clun Son Servera, Nadal won the 2024 Nations Cup.

A special tournament, a different tournament…. Simply the @golfsonservera 2024 Nations Cup . A magical day full of golf honouring the 16 nationalities of our partners! ✨ The course in perfect condition made Rafa Nadal win the 2024 title for Spain. A great day of golf in paradise ⛳

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Golf Club Son Servera (@golfsonservera)

Rafa’s success on the golf course makes it pretty safe to assume that he could’ve been a successful player on the PGA Tour if he chose to. Following his inevitable retirement, fans can expect the Raging Bull to spend the vast majority of his time on the course and participating in numerous such tournaments.

And if Roger Federer joins him in a tournament, it would be another blockbuster reunion for sure as the duo recently collaborated for a Louis Vuitton photoshoot and are likely to be seen together at the Laver Cup 2024 later this year as well.