Roger Federer Superfan Slammed After Accusing Novak Djokovic of Lying in Scathing Post

Just as the news about Novak Djokovic skipping the Madrid Masters broke, yet another fan feud ensued online. This time, a Roger Federer superfan named ‘Fednanen’, tried to roast Djokovic for his decision. However, netizens instead slammed him for sharing an uninformed post and spewing hatred.

Fednamen took to X and wrote, “This bozo is in Madrid and pulled out the tournament just like Miami @FredWMeyer_ @professornez @Crank_n_Pedal.”

Fednamen shared an X post by Real Madrid C.F., which shows Djokovic posing with Florentino Perez, the Real Madrid President. There were two other pictures of actor Andy Garcia and NFL legend Tom Brady getting clicked with Perez too. Djokovic has been spending time in Madrid and he used his downtime to watch Real Madrid beat arch-rivals Barcelona 3-2 in Sunday’s El Clasico.

Fednamen, the Federer superfan, used this very point to shame the Serbian legend for skipping the Madrid Masters and instead enjoying his leisurely time in the Spanish capital city. He received some support for his tweet –

But Djokovic fans understandably took offence to the same and called the Federer supporter “shameless” and “faker” for making a big issue out of a seemingly harmless and personal choice by the Serb. But then there were some, who knocked some sense into this fan. Here are a few replies like that:

“And how’s that your problem or business if he withdraws, are you paying him to play?”, wrote a fan Jackie Ace. “Laureus award ceremony is in madrid,” wrote Adn. “No need to cry he’s there to receive a special award tomorrow,” wrote Jiri.

Novak Djokovic is in Madrid for the Laureus Sports Awards, which took place on Monday. Remarkably, Djokovic was named the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year for the fifth time in his career.

So, backing out of the Madrid Masters looks to just be a co-incidence. Therefore, Djokovic isn’t lying and instead, is taking a break in order to save himself for the French Open 2024.

Novak Djokovic has skipped tournaments before as well

The Roger Federer fan accused Novak Djokovic of being fake mainly because the 36-year-old did something similar not too along to. Djokovic skipped the Miami Open this year, after a shock loss against Luca Nardi in the Indian Wells. The Serb’s reason for that was to ‘balance his private and professional schedule’.

Novak Djokovic has made it clear in the past that he will be more selective in his participation in 2024, even if there could be consequences of the same going ahead. Even then, he was spending time in the USA watching NBA games, enjoying his downtime with leisure activities, attending meetings and other business commitments.

After that, Djokovic participated in the Monte Carlo Masters but failed to win the title there also. Now that he has taken a break and decided to skip the Madrid Masters, it won’t have an impact on his ATP ranking since he has no points to defend there. Instead, the Serb could participate in the Rome Masters before heading out to Paris to defend his French Open title.