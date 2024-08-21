Roger Federer’s 2018 US Open Conqueror Disagrees with Nick Kyrgios in Jannik Sinner Controversy

Sep 4, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts after winning a point against Alexander Zverev of Germany (not pictured) on day eight of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The entire sporting world is shocked to learn that Jannik Sinner was previously under scrutiny for accusations of doping earlier in the year. The breaking news drew reactions from multiple personalities from the tennis community. John Millman, most famously known for his stunning win over Roger Federer in the US Open 2018, had a different opinion from compatriot Nick Kyrgios when giving his two cents on the sensitive topic.

John Millman took to X and sided with Jannik Sinner as the Italian was receiving constant criticism. The Aussie admitted that he believed Sinner when the latter claimed to have “less than a billionth of a gram” of clostebol in his system.

“Before jumping to conclusions, Jannik Sinner had less than a billionth of a gram in his system.. I believe him.. Maybe we should change threshold cater for contamination. Finally why the uproar for this when we allow athletes in all sports, including tennis, to abuse TUE’s?”

Additionally, Millman also shed light on the World No.1’s character, asking detractors to read the entire report before bashing the youngster. He believes that the ITIA handled this case better than the Simona Halep one.

Furthermore, the ITIA handled this 1000x better than the butcher job with Simona..

Jannik is about as good a person that exists on tour.

At least read the report before you pass judgement. — John Millman (@johnhmillman) August 20, 2024

Millman isn’t wrong in silencing the naysayers. The ITIA closely inspected the matter for several months and concluded that Sinner wasn’t guilty.

Had the San Candido native been guilty of any illegal activities, the ITIA would’ve certainly reprimanded him and stripped him of the 1000 points he accumulated after the Indian Wells 2024 win.

However, not everyone agrees with John Millman. Denis Shapovalov and Nick Kyrgios were among the biggest names of the ATP Tour to speak up against the ITIA’s ruling. Both players implied that the 23-year-old was let go because of his stature.

Kyrgios’ argument is simple – any player tested with any banned substance, irrespective of whether it is accidental or planned, deserves to be penalized. Hence, the 29-year-old firmly believes that a two-year ban is an appropriate fine for Sinner to be slapped with.

Well at this point, players who do blow get more of a punishment then players who do steroids — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) August 20, 2024

Sinner is out of the doping allegations, but the response that this news has gathered won’t be motivating for the youngster. It’ll be interesting to see what comments he makes regarding the same topic and if the outbursts have any effect on his performance during the upcoming US Open.