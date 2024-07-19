Roger Federer’s Ex-Coach Reveals What Novak Djokovic Really Thinks of Carlos Alcaraz After Wimbledon Final

Roger Federer’s former coach Ivan Ljubicic recently revealed the details of the conversation he had with former world number one Boris Becker about Novak Djokovic. The conversation took place around the loss Djokovic suffered against Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon 2024 final. Ljubicic and Becker discussed whether the Serbian’s time of domination has come to an end and if it is time for the new generation to take over.

As per Ljubicic, Becker believes that Djokovic has finally accepted that the younger generation is now taking over. Ljubicic then also revealed how Becker claimed that Djokovic has accepted that Alcaraz is better than him, something the Serbian never accepted when he was playing against the likes of Federer and Rafael Nadal.

“For the Olympic Games, he [Djokovic] will definitely have the motivation, but what will happen after? Without Federer, without Nadal, the circuit is a little different for him, it’s not the same motivation. Boris Becker told me that it seemed to him that Novak had practically accepted Alcaraz’s superiority, which he had never done with Rafa and Roger. We are not far from the generational change. That’s life…,” said Ljubicic.

Djojovic’s declining form is evident for everyone to see at the moment. Moreover, considering he is 37 now, he is also suffering from injuries more often. The latest case in point was the knee injury that he suffered at the French Open that resulted in him bowing out of the tournament.

And when it comes to Alcaraz, the Spaniard is playing a level of tennis that Djokovic has never come across recently. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that Djokovic has perhaps accepted Alcaraz as being superior to him at the moment.