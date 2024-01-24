Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden vs Zhang Zhizhen/Tomas Machac Australian Open 2024 Semifinal Match Preview, Analysis Prediction & Form

Sep 8, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Rohan Bopanna of India celebrates with Matthew Ebden of Australia between points against Rajeev Ram of the United States and Joe Salisbury of Great Britain against (both not pictured) in the men’s doubles final on day twelve of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The veteran doubles duo Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden are set to face off against Tomas Machac and Zhizhen Zhang in the Australian Open semi-final. The Indian-Australian duo has been in fine form and will be confident going into the match. However, the Czech-Chinese pair could potentially cause some problem for the favorites.

The Argentine team of Gonzalez-Molteni were defeated 6-4, 7-6 by Bopanna and Ebden in the quarterfinals. This result also pushed Bopanna closer to history as the Indian veteran is set to be the number 1 doubles player in the world. The 43-year-old is set to be older world number 1 in men’s double history.

Meanwhile, their semi-final opponents Tomas Machac and Zhizhen Zhang easily defeated Ariel Behar of Uruguay and Adam Pavlasek of Czechia 6-3, 6-1 to reach the Australian Open semi-finals. The Czech-Chinese duo will be the underdogs going into the semis, but will give it a good go against Bopanna and Edben.

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Edben are the second seed team in the competition. The veteran duo will be the favorite to go through to the Australian Open semi-finals. They will even attract more support from the crowd as Edben is an Aussie and Bopanna is a legend of the sport. Although Zhizhen and Machac could produce an upset, it is hard to see past a Bopanna and Edben win.

The SportRush predicts Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Edben to win in three sets.

Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Edben and Tomas Machac/Zhizhen Zhang form at the Australian Open

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Edben have been at their best throughout the tournament. The Indian-Australian duo have won all their matches in straight sets, except for the first round. They even knocked out the home favorites, Winter and Millman early, to stamp their authority on the tournament. Now, the duo will head into the final four as the favorites to win the men’s doubles title.

Meanwhile their opponents have taken the difficult route to the semi-finals. The Chinese-Czech duo needed three sets to win against Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury. Now, the duo will face their toughest yet as they face Bopanna and Edben. Although the Chinese-Czech duo are the underdogs, they will prove to be a tough match for the favorites.