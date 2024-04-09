5 Remarkable Similarities World No.1s of Men’s Tennis Novak Djokovic and Rohan Bopanna Share

Novak Djokovic and Rohan Bopanna have been present on the ATP Tour for a long time now. They are currently the top-ranked players in singles and doubles. Over the years, both players have shared similarities like none other while playing professional tennis. Interestingly, Djokovic and Bopanna both completed two decades on the ATP Tour in 2023.

Advertisement

Both are the oldest World No.1s of all time in men’s tennis

Rohan Bopanna, at 43 years and 331 days, became the oldest no.1 in men’s doubles when he and his doubles partner, Matt Ebden went on to win the Australian Open 2024 title in January. Meanwhile, at 36 years and 322 days, Djokovic became the oldest men’s singles No.1 on April 7, 2024.

The Indian doubles player turned 44 last month and Novak Djokovic will be 37 by the end of May. The pair will be looking to extend their records this season. Both of them also had a freewheeling chat in a special ATP Tour segment at the Monte Carlo Masters 2024.

Advertisement

Both hail from countries where tennis is not the No.1 sport

Tennis does not hold the top spot in certain places around the globe. In India, the most popular sport is cricket which is followed by millions of fans in the country. Cricket is followed by soccer, cycling, badminton, field hockey, kabaddi, and tennis.

The condition is the same for Serbia even though Djokovic’s rise in the game has contributed to the popularity of the sport. Soccer is the most popular sport in Serbia. Tennis is at the fourth place after basketball and golf.

Novak Djokovic and Rohan Bopanna both are plant-based in their dietary preference

Bopanna and Djokovic follow strict diets to keep their body physically fit while competing on the ATP Tour. The 44-year-old Indian has been the goodness ambassador for plant-based meat company GooDot since 2022. Along with plant-based meat, the company promotes plant-based products for its consumers.

Novak Djokovic too has changed his diet during the 2010 season, going gluten-free due to his body having been diagnosed as sensitive to gluten and preservative foods. In the years that followed, he completely switched to a plant-based diet. He opened his restaurant, Eqvita in his home town of Monte Carlo, which provides plant-based and organic food to its customers.

Novak Djokovic and Rohan Bopanna endorse Asics

In 2019, Bopanna agreed to endorse Japanese sports retail brand, Asics and has been with them ever since. The brand also joined hands with the Rohan Bopanna Tennis Academy in the following years to help young players in the making.

Advertisement

Djokovic signed a deal with Asics in 2018 and felt that the brand was perfect for his game. The announcement was made before the 2018 Australian Open and he too has been on their roster ever since.

Both have won the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award for their charity work

The Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award has been conferred to players for their humanitarian contributions. In 2010, Bopanna and his then-doubles partner, Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi were chosen for the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award. The duo had started the ‘Stop War, Start Tennis’ campaign on the court as it had a major impact on the ATP Tour.

Djokovic was the recipient of the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award in 2012. His contributions through the Novak Djokovic Foundation helped raise $1.4 million for early childhood education. The Serbian also teamed up with his then clothing partner, Uniqlo to launch the ‘Clothes for Smiles’ initiative.

Bopanna and Djokovic continue to steer the sport through their experiences. Their supporters will hope for them to break more records towards the end of their careers.