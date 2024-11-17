mobile app bar

Rumored ‘Couple’ Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu’s Picture From Malaga Goes Viral, Fans Question Its Authenticity

Dhruv Rupani
Published

Carlos Alcaraz (L) and Emma Raducanu (R) at the US Open 2024

Carlos Alcaraz (L) and Emma Raducanu (R)
Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images and Mike Frey-Imagn Images

One would think that all the focus will be on Rafael Nadal ahead of the Davis Cup 2024 because of his retirement. But Carlos Alcaraz cannot hide behind that and avoid the limelight on him, as much as he would probably like to. Alcaraz is a hit on social media, and his picture with Emma Raducanu definitely broke the internet.

In the photo, the 2021 women’s singles US Open champion Raducanu was seen playing what is presumably another sport like volleyball, handball or catch with someone else who hasn’t been pictured. The part that excited many was the fact that Alcaraz was looking from behind at Raducanu, with his trademark wide smile, perhaps out of affection or being entertained by her.

One might think this is a ‘picture perfect’ moment. But there are fans questioning whether the picture taken is real or edited, possibly via AI. In fact, the tennis influencer who came up with the tweet also called the rumors surrounding them ‘fictional’.

For almost a year now, Alcaraz and Raducanu have been romantically linked with each other. Both the players have not confirmed that they are a couple, although many allege that they are dating secretly.

Alcaraz has been more vocal about his thoughts on relationships and Raducanu as well.

Alcaraz calls Raducanu a ‘special girl’ ahead of Davis Cup 2024

Recently, Alcaraz spoke about Raducanu turning 22 on November 13 and expressed his desire to play mixed doubles with her, if she agrees.

Alcaraz has been seen liking many of Raducanu’s posts on social media as early as he can. Fans have also commented on this, showing their support for them being in a potential relationship.

Apart from that, Alcaraz also invited the Brit to be in his box for the Wimbledon 2024 final. Raducanu accepted the invite and was seen cheering for him, which fueled the rumors further.

However, when asked about dating, Alcaraz has often said that it is difficult for a professional tennis player to have a balanced life because of the increasing demands of the game and a lot of globe-trotting involved in it.

On the other hand, Raducanu has praised Alcaraz by calling him an exciting player many times. She also claimed that he was inspirational for her run at Wimbledon 2024, where she made it to the Round of 16. It was a much better showing from her as compared to the last few years.

Alcaraz and Raducanu are both considered to be single at the moment, having broken up with their previous partners not long ago. It will be interesting to see if both or either one of them responds to this picture.

