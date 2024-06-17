Serena Williams Becomes Good Samaritan, Gives Fans Unique Solution to Battle Loneliness

Sep 2, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Serena Williams of the United States gestures to the crowd after a match against Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia on day five of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Serena Williams has a fascinating Instagram profile. The 42-year-old athlete-turned-entrepreneur is very active on the social media platform and she took to her Instagram story to share two interesting life hacks for her fans.

The first story was a post she shared that spoke about commitment. Serena Williams is a firm believer in the fact that ‘We will see’ and ‘Ohh that sounds fun’ are phrases that show that a person will not fulfil a commitment or plan they make with others. They even add the fun line to make it sound more authentic, but the outcome remains the same.

That also explains why Serena is someone who believes in giving her 100 percent to something she means, or nothing at all. This has made her successful.

In the following story, Serena Williams suggested her fans watch horror movies while turning off their lights at home, whenever they feel lonely. That can help them battle the horrible feeling of loneliness.

Serena Williams, the Good Samaritan! The American legend shared these on her Instagram stories recently. pic.twitter.com/RxTeyOC9zk — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) June 17, 2024

The second suggestion, in particular, is an interesting one from Williams. This has surely come from personal experience and says that the 23-time Grand Slam champion is a huge fan of the genre. More seriously, it also shows how Serena Williams can relate to people suffering from loneliness since she has gone through it herself at some point of her life, amidst all her success.

How Serena Williams Has Remarkably Overcome Loneliness

It is often said that the most successful people in the world, in any field and from any part, are the loneliest. This is perhaps because those people are victims of the trappings of success such as being unapproachable to the normal public, having a lot to lose, being too busy for a personal life or having to behave and do different things than others.

However, Serena Williams is an exception. It seems as if in her mind, she has defined the lifestyle she wants for herself and her priorities. After tennis, it is clearly family, business and investments as well as her philanthropic ventures.

It wasn’t just the uncharacteristically high success that Williams envisioned for herself, it was also the people she wanted by her side. She has a loving, and caring husband in Alexis Ohanian and a fiercely competitive yet supportive sister in Venus Williams. Her friends Gigi Hadid, Beyonce, Bella Hadid, etc, are also her biggest fans. And she has two young daughters – Olympia and Adira to spend time with and raise as a mother.

Serena Williams not only won in her career but also in her life. But she is well aware of the ‘epidemic’ that is loneliness that has crippled the US, which is being highlighted by the media more in recent years. Mental health is a serious yet sensitive issue and considering her legendary status, she has the ability to influence people in the right way.