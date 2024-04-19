Serena Williams Comes Up With Never-Seen-Before Strategy to Promote New Beauty Brand

Serena Williams recently took social media by storm with her latest Instagram post. Merely a few days after launching Wyn Beauty, Williams decided to promote her makeup collection brand organically. By shedding light on her love for rollerskating, the former World No.1 used a unique way of promotion and it is safe to say that the method has turned out to be a huge success.

Earlier this month, Serena Williams partnered with Good Glamm Group and launched Wyn Beauty – a vegan and cruelty-free makeup collection. According to details mentioned by Retail Dive, the brand has released 10 products in 91 shades. In a press release, the American tennis legend said:

“I’m so excited to introduce WYN BEAUTY to the world. To me, beauty has always been about self-expression and stepping into the best version of myself. Throughout my career, I was always searching for makeup that looked good after hours on the court, mixing products myself and creating my own formulas while traveling the world.”

Serena Williams ditched the conventional method of promoting her brand by posing with her product. Taking to Instagram, the 23-time Grand Slam winner used a more organic way to generate interest for Wyn Beauty. As seen in her latest social media activity, even while rollerskating, Williams’ skin is glowing due to the makeup.

Considering that Meke has had a huge interest in skating since childhood, her fans seemed to appreciate the authentic way of advertising. In fact, she also promoted an active lifestyle to her fans with the same as rollerskating is said to have many benefits for the mind and body.

Like Serena Williams, even Steffi Graf was pictured with skates

Despite having a lot of upper body strength, Serena Williams seemed to be extremely light on her feet. Several experts claim that her rollerskating prowess helped her develop incredible balance as well.

Intesrestingly, a few weeks prior to Serena’s post, Andre Agassi uploaded an old photo of Steffi Graf skateboarding. And the post was accepted with open arms in the tennis community and outside of it. Graf was praised profusely, with many calling her younger looking than her age, which is 54. Graf will turn a year older on June 14 this year.