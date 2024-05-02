Charles Oliveira Puts Brakes on Conor McGregor Card Comeback Plans Following Team’s Counsel Against Rushing

Following the spectacle that was UFC 300, some fighters walked away with huge wins while others were forced to go back to square one. Charles Oliveira is one such fighter who lost his momentum and had to go back to square one following a loss to Arman Tsarukyan. Initially, Oliveira was planning on returning to action during International Fight Week. However, those plans have now been thwarted by his team.

Oliveira recently appeared in an interview with ‘Ag. Fight’ where he provided fans with an update on his return to action. He spoke about his fight with Arman Tsarukyan and why he will not be fighting during International Fight Week:

“I fought all three rounds and I did not sweat for a single moment so I left that fight wanting to fight. I wanted to fight in international fight week which is in June and Lima stopped me said, calm down, breathe. The team said take a breath so that is what I am doing. I am breathing, I am calm. But I want to fight in July or August.”

Following his loss to Tsarukyan, Oliveira wanted to get back in the octagon as soon as possible. In the interview, he stated that he felt he won the first and the third round against Tsarukyan. However, he was not one to dwell on the past and therefore wanted to move forward as soon as possible and in a direction that would allow him to collide with the one, the only, the notorious, Conor McGregor.

However, since he will be listening to his team’s advice, fans will not be able to see Charles Oliveira on the same card as Conor McGregor, which begs the question- who does Oliviera go for next?

So, what is next for Charles Oliveira?

Charles Oliveira is in an interesting position at the minute. He is ranked second in the 155-pound division. He has fought most fighters in the top 10 and has come out victorious more often than not. An interesting fight that could be made at 155 pounds for Oliveira is against number five ranked, Mateusz Gamrot.



‘Gamer’ is currently on a three-fight win streak with wins over the likes of Jailin Turner, Rafael Dos Anjos, and Rafael Fiziev. He does not have a fight booked at the time of writing. The fight could be a good way for Oliveira to get back into the title picture, and for Gamrot securing a win against a former champion will be a good way of inserting him into the title shot conversations.

Hopefully, fans get to witness Oliviera in action soon and back to his winning ways. The top 5 in the lightweight division are always one fight away from a title shot. And while it’s too soon to speculate or hope, as one might refer to it, we never say never.