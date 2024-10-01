Serena Williams Gives Interesting Reason to Explain Why She Prefers Game Boy over Wii Tennis

Serena Williams was recently awarded the honor of being the cover star for the latest edition of Glamour Magazine. Besides being named the “Woman of the Year” by the magazine, Glamour also featured the 23-time Grand Slam winner in the most recent segment of their YouTube video. While debunking a few myths in this video, Williams revealed her true opinions on Wii’s tennis game.

One social media user believed that professional tennis players hated “Wii Tennis.” Responding to this statement, the former World No.1 admitted that she “personally hated” the popular video game because she didn’t want to “work out” when outside the court.

Further, the 43-year-old revealed that she found the game to be cool when it was first launched. However, after soon realizing that she’d have to be physically active to play the game, the WTA legend switched to the Game Boy.

“I like to play on my Game Boy and just play the sitting down version. I don’t wanna like necessarily get up and move. I think “Wii Tennis” is, I remember it first came out, it was actually kind of cool. But again, I’m playing tennis and running every day, so kind of like I didn’t necessarily want to do it at home,” Williams concluded.

Fans might be impressed by Williams’ video game knowledge. However, very few are aware of her long-standing love for gaming consoles.

Williams is a huge fan of Nintendo’s consoles

Different players used different ways to unwind after spending multiple hours in the gym and on the court. Serena Williams would play on her gaming consoles as a means of rejuvenation.

During her interview with People magazine, Williams admitted her love for the Nintendo gaming ecosystem. While she had all of the Game Boy versions, Williams has been playing the Nintendo Switch in recent years.

“I travel everywhere, so I travel with it. Sometimes when I’m taking some alone time, I’ll just sit on my couch and, just like when Olympia is at school or something, I just relax and then I’ll pull out my Switch and just have fun,” Williams disclosed.

For fans wondering, the American star also disclosed what games in particular she enjoys playing.

“I’ve dabbled in Zelda. I’m not very good at it. I’m more like the Animal Crossing kind of gamer. I tried Luigi’s Mansion for a while, it was fun, but I wasn’t good at it, and I get frustrated with them. So I was like ‘play what I know’,” Williams said.

It’s only a matter of time until platforms like Kick or Twitch allow her to stream while she plays these video games.