Serena Williams Goes Viral With New, Bold Look in Glamour Magazine Cover Appearance

Serena Williams has often been questioned about her changing looks, more so after her emotional retirement from the sport in 2022. However, that hasn’t stopped top magazines from reaching out to her for gracing their covers. The Glamour Magazine is the latest to join this list, as Serena agreed to pose for them in their newest edition.

Serena shared her picture on Instagram, and it has gone viral in no time. Her fashion sense is impeccable yet again, as she pulled off a look that involves wrapping her upper part in just a gray towel rather than wearing a regular top. Besides that, she also came up with a new blonde hairdo while trimming off her traces and avoiding her curls.

The look is significantly different from her pictures around the time of the Taylor Swift concert she attended a few weeks ago. While many felt Serena was unrecognizable in those, it was because she came off a cyst surgery. That medical procedure was necessary for the 23-time Grand Slam champion to remain in good health.

But it seems Serena is all fine now like she was earlier. And this bold look has stunned many, proving that Serena continues to be everywhere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

Serena Williams has made it to the cover of the Glamour Magazine! pic.twitter.com/Fm1LwswA5Y — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) November 12, 2024

It would be fair to say that Serena is the trailblazer of not just American tennis but the women’s sport in general. She was arguably the first to make fashion statements a regular thing on and off the tennis court. She also managed to balance her commercial and professional commitments equally well, which explains why sponsors and influencers continue to stay with or line up for her till date.

Serena made special appearance in Kai Cenat’s Twitch Mafiathon

Serena invited controversy when she agreed to be a part of influencer Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 on Twitch on Monday. Cenat was on a live stream for 24 hours as part of a collab with McDonald’s, promoting their famous Big Chicken Mac.

On the stream, Serena asked him about how long he would continue keeping up with the stream. Cenat replied that he might switch off for a while and then come back, but he was going well with it.

Serena Williams will be pulling up to Kai Cenat Mafiathon today at 5:30pm est pic.twitter.com/o5O88BGU3I — Kai Mafia Updates (@Kaimafiaupdates) November 11, 2024

It was a surprise that Serena promoted McDonald’s indirectly as well as the Big Mac. Serena is said to predominantly be vegan in her dietary choices, which is supposed to make a person healthier. However, it appears that Serena did this as a friendly gesture towards Cenat.

Whatever her reason, Serena continues to grab eyeballs without going over the top, unlike any other retired tennis player from the United States. And that is an art others are still trying to master.