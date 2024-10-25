Serena Williams’ New Look After Cyst Surgery Turns Out to Be a Far Cry From Her Playing Days

It’s quite ironic that for someone who has been meticulous over the years with her fitness and diet, Serena Williams had to get a cyst surgery done. The 43-year-old Serena won a lot of support when she announced that she was out of the public eye recently because she had to remove a lump sort of thing stuck in her neck, which would have otherwise been detrimental to her health in the long run.

After that, Serena was seen enjoying a live Taylor Swift concert with her family. So when she posted a picture including herself and her children getting ready for it, there were plenty of reactions to how she looked. Many were shocked to see Serena’s face looking different again after she had already undergone facial surgery.

Serena also seemed to have lost a lot of weight in a matter of a few weeks, and her face and jawline becoming straighter were noticeable and pointed out too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

Serena Williams has been accused of making herself fairer than before after her cyst surgery! pic.twitter.com/Jj6WBUzRxM — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) October 25, 2024

The real question is – Did Serena do it on purpose? pic.twitter.com/reCiLdcsJz — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) October 25, 2024

Fans are clearly stunned with Serena’s new look, in which she seems to have lost weight as well. pic.twitter.com/byPE7NYPv0 — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) October 25, 2024

Serena has changed her face in the past as well due to a surgery on it, making it a worrying trend perhaps. pic.twitter.com/hO4oNuTGOg — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) October 25, 2024

Serena has made herself into an icon who has transcended the sport because of fighting for women’s rights as well as people of color in her country. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has often been vocal about self-love and self-confidence in being successful. But the irony is that she is looking way different now from what she used to, say 10 years ago.

Fitness is not health and Serena is the best example of it

Even though Serena remains a fashion champion and has had her own reasons for changing her looks, being her is difficult because of the health challenges she has had over the years.

“Being an athlete is so often about controlling your body, wielding its power, but it’s also about knowing when to surrender,” Serena once said in an interview with USA Today.

While Serena’s longevity in the sport was nearly 25 years at the professional level, she had to be extremely careful to keep her health intact. In 2010, she had blood clots in her lungs and a hematoma in her abdomen. This is why she, along with Venus Williams, decided to go fully vegan for a short period to recover faster and feel lighter in their bodies.

Seven years after Serena called that operation a near-death experience, she once again faced complications. During childbirth, she suffered from pulmonary embolism, having given birth from her C-section. She also suffered from PCOS, making that period extremely harrowing for her and her family.

This could explain why Serena is very possessive about her children as well as her looks. She may have been compelled to do those operations in order to not get hospitalized again. But a happy Serena is great for her family, friends and fans, as she continues to be relevant even after her retirement.