“Serena Williams Has Never Had Class”: US Open Finalists’ Fans Trash American Legend for Cropping Photo With Caroline Wozniacki

Sep 11, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Serena Williams of the United States at a press conference after her match against Roberta Vinci of Italy on day twelve of the 2015 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Women’s tennis stars like Caroline Wozniacki, Serena Williams and Aryna Sabalenka have taken the internet by storm. The WTA stars met together at an event recently and have posted the pictures on social media. However, these pictures are now surrounded by controversy, as fans have noticed something unusual about Williams’ picture. The American has cropped out Sabalenka from the picture that she uploaded on her social media.

Advertisement

Aryna Sabalenka has uploaded a picture on her social media too but the Belarusian has kept Williams in her and that has frustrated the fans even more. The fans of Serena Williams have tried to defend the American while large section of fans have trolled her, resulting in a social media war.

Fans let down by Williams and Sabalenka controversy

Former and current tennis stars Serena Williams and Aryna Sabalenka were spotted together at the inauguration of Casadonna, an Italian seaside restaurant. Caroline Wozniacki and her husband, David Lee, were also present at the event. Along with them, other celebrities from different part backgrounds were also present at the event. Serena Williams, Aryna Sabalenka and Caroline Wozniacki were pictured together at the star studded event.

Advertisement

However, the real controversy came about after the event. The American star stunned the tennis world by cropping out Sabalenka from the picture that she posted on social media. Aryna Sabalenka posting the full picture sparked even more fury.

Serena Williams has had her fare share of controversies throughout her career, and now even after retirement, the American is still the talk of the tennis world. Some fans rushed to the defense of Williams and tweeted in her favor while others were quick to slam the 23 time Grand Slam champion.

Tweet war erupts as the Sabalenka – Williams controversy gains pace

Aryna Sabalenka and Serena Williams posed together for a picture at an event. The Belarusian uploaded the complete picture but Williams cropped it and kept Sabalenka out of her picture. Tennis fans have trolled Williams for it, with some people calling her a bully, while others have felt that the American has always lacked class.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RottenKnee23/status/1716215314252177547?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/chinekefrancis/status/1716259239381918117?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FlorioGina/status/1716269946861203579?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/nadahopeva/status/1716234661666431000?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/smashedracquets/status/1716229470045020351?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/gwongfit/status/1716356072594604355?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dukeedoo/status/1716311695277052209?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While most of the people were against Williams, some others rushed to the defense of the American. Fans felt Williams has the right the right to post whatever picture she wants. Also, many thought it was not a big deal as people are making it out to be.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/amithedrama_/status/1716391308548304972?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Jeniestra/status/1716605965674422529?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jcjd0413/status/1716440021564055800?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JJayne3/status/1716618872894226649?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/andreopines/status/1716620973829652782?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A seemingly happy get-together has resulted in a controversy. Both the players are yet to clarify their stance on the situation but the fans have already made up their mind. Even after her retirement, Williams is still making all the headlines.