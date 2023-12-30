“Can I Have a Glass Too?”: Novak Djokovic Was Unable To Fool PGA Tour Star Rory McIlroy

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic recently disclosed that he was at the 2023 Ryder Cup. He dressed up as an Italian waiter to fool the European team in Rome. However, things did not go according to plan, as the Northern Irishman, Rory McIlroy, spotted him instantly. Later on, he presented a motivational speech in from of Luke Donald’s men.

Novak Djokovic shared that he met Luke Donald via his business advisor, Mark Madden, who happened to be the golfer’s friend. He revealed that the European Team’s captain not only wanted him to deliver a speech in front of his players, but also made it more surprising. They decided to pull off a prank on the golfers as the Tennis player decided to dress up as an Italian waiter. The stylist even used a pillow to make him look fatter.

At first, Novak Djokovic did mess up while opening a champagne bottle. However, he kept a low profile and served drinks to the wives and girlfriends of the European Ryder Cup team players. When he reached Rory McIlroy, the golfer recognized him and asked if could get a glass as well. As quoted by express.co.uk, the Serbian tennis player said,

“It was Rory McIlroy who first spotted me. He said: ‘Can I have a glass too?'”

Novak Djokovic added that once his cover was blown, he stepped back and took out his racket. Once he started hitting volleys against the wall, everyone present there applauded him.

“I re-traced my steps, I took the racket I had brought and started to hit volleys against the wall. Everyone applauded, it is a great surprise! Luke came and questioned me on my mental strength, how to handle pressure, motivation, knowing how to stay in the present, all the common denominators in sport,” Djokovic said.

When Novak Djokovic Revealed His Friendship With Rory McIlroy

Back at the 2023 Ryder Cup, the Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic was present at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome for the All-Star match. During his media interactions, he spoke about his experience playing early in the morning with fans already in the arena. He also spoke about his friendship with Rory McIlroy.

While speaking to the media Novak Djokovic revealed that he had been friends with McIlroy for about ten years. He added that he followed the golfer, and was supporting Team Europe in Rome. Associated Press quoted him saying,

“I’ve been friends with Rory McIlroy for more than 10 years, since when he was engaged to the tennis player Caroline Wozniacki. So I follow him and actually I follow everyone. But he’s already a friend and I’m rooting for him particularly, and obviously Europe.”

Novak Djokovic really had a great time at the 2023 Ryder Cup. He first won the All Star match with the team Monty. Later on, his favorite team went on to be phenomenal in Rome as they defeated the visiting United States to lift the cup.

Rory McIlroy’s last event was the DP World Tour Championship where he finished T22 on the leaderboard. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic played an exhibition match against Carlos Alcaraz recently and lost to him. Now, both of them are heading up the 2024 season in their respective sports.