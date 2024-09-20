Serena Williams Proudly Champions $18 Million Investment in Baby Gear Returns Startup

Serena Williams has emerged as one of the leading businesswomen in today’s world by launching new brands and investing in essential startups. One of her recent investments aims to help society become more sustainable by utilizing returned goods.

Rebelstork, an online shopping startup, successfully raised over $18 million, with contributions from the legendary American tennis player.

The startup’s basic purpose was accumulating returned or overstocked baby gear and selling it at a discounted price. This ensured that the returned product reached people instead of landfills and was utilized to its potential.

According to the National Retail Federation, close to $16 billion of the total $753 billion merchandise returned belonged to the baby gear sector alone. At the same time, the business is termed to be growing 300% year-on-year, and thus, Williams can also earn huge profits.

Serena Williams’s approach to the business world goes beyond simply making profits and earning money. In all of her financial decisions, the 23-time grand slam champion strived to pursue her passions beyond tennis or contribute to society by addressing longstanding issues.

Serena founded Serena Ventures, a venture capital fund, in 2017 and has been investing in small and large businesses ever since. As a mother, she is quite zealous about businesses that deal with children and hence has invested in them repeatedly, with Rebelstork being another instance.

She had earlier invested in a kids’ social media app called Zigazoo. In 2022, she also wrote a book for children, The Adventures of Qai Qai. She also founded a production company named Nine Two Six Productions, through which they made a movie on William’s father — King Richard.

The film was also nominated for an Oscar. Along with her sister Venus Williams, Serena owns a minority stake in the NFL team Miami Dolphins. She also owns a fashion and jewelry brand, S by Serena and Serena Williams Jewelry, respectively.

Thus, the American legend is trying to enjoy and participate in the sectors she wanted to but couldn’t due to her tennis commitments.