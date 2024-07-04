Serena Williams the Comedian Impresses Fans After American Legend Slams Age-Old Tennis Tradition

In a recent interview with ‘The Hot Ones’, Serena Williams shared her candid thoughts on the tradition of immediate post-match press conferences, all the while testing how quick her mind ran when it came to speaking correctly.

Serena reveals the dilemma she faced in trying to be diplomatic after a match, especially when she lost badly. Her remarks left the anchor in splits as she humorously described the kinds of answers that came to her mind in those moments.

Serena’s interview also highlights the pressure journalists face from fans to ask relevant questions during these press conferences. She points out that, often, the questions can seem odd or silly.

The American legend admitted that she had to mostly control her tone and words in such interactions because while in her mind she thought ‘she sucked’ when she lost really badly in a match, she has to give some other reason for the same or credit her opponent for a good game.

For instance, Carlos Alcaraz was recently asked whether Grand Slam matches in the men’s game should be switched to best of three sets instead of the traditional best of five. This question ticked off Boris Becker, who deemed it ‘ridiculous’.

These questions feel like an ongoing quest for the athletes to conquer, or else their words could be twisted by the media. This situation puts them in an awkward position, still with a rush of adrenaline from their match, and if silly questions are asked, they could say things which can be misinterpreted.

However, Serena Williams’ sense of humor was not restricted to answers on press conference questions. Williams is a good mimic too and used comedy to explain why Monica Seles was her inspiration.

Serena Williams Perfected the Monica Seles Grunt Too

Adding a touch of nostalgia to the interview, Serena perfectly mimiced Seles’ iconic grunt, admitting that the Serbian star’s unique noise inspired her. This playful moment delights fans, who appreciate seeing Serena’s lighter side.

On X, some tennis fans felt taken aback by the choice of guest being Serena Williams, especially during Wimbledon week, but they couldn’t be more delighted. They flooded the comments, praising the 23-time Grand Slam winner for being so hilarious and charismatic, a side of her they rarely see.

Serena Williams was on fire in the Hot Ones interview recently, perfectly mastering the iconic Monica Seles grunt! pic.twitter.com/H2ORrV0D9u — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) July 4, 2024



Some even requested her partner in crime and in sport, Venus Williams, to join the show too! Williams’ funny side is a joy to see and shows how much she has opened up since her retirement.

Her willingness to share personal anecdotes and her ability to laugh at herself endear her even more to fans. As she continues to transition into this new chapter of her life, Serena remains a beloved figure in the tennis world, celebrated for her achievements, her personality, and her indomitable spirit.