Serena Williams’ Video of Vibing At Green Day Concert Goes Viral

Serena Williams entertained the sporting world for more than two decades with breathtaking displays on the tennis court. Now, she is fully utilizing her life after retirement to enjoy the privilege of being a fan. Apart from making her way to multiple tennis tournaments across the country, the 23-time Grand Slam winner recently made her way to a Green Day concert.

On numerous occasions in the past, Serena has often expressed her love for the Californian rock band. Hence, it wasn’t a surprise to see her be present at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles for their latest performance.

Apart from the former World No.1 sharing photos from the memorable event, fans also took multiple videos of her. One clip in particular is gaining more traction than the others.

Serena joined other fans present in the arena and enjoyed the pit that they created.

SERENA WILLIAMS in the pit at GREEN DAY is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/myQ3U36lqM — Rick Savage (@ricksavage) September 15, 2024

As soon as the clip went viral on various social media platforms, fans erupted with reactions. A large group of social media users were happy for the legend enjoying herself. While the others also appreciated her humility for spending time in the pit with her fellow fans.

Glad she is enjoying every minute of her retirement — Befree1619 (@bigbabe2022) September 16, 2024

Considering that Green Day is her favorite band of all time, it wasn’t as shocking to see a celebrity of her stature let loose and enjoy.

Serena regards Green Day as her “favorite band of all time”

Serena’s admiration for Green Day is well documented in the past. She referred to herself as the band’s “mascot” earlier in the year when she received a personal invitation from lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong to present them at the Grammys. During her speech, the tennis legend made her love for the band crystal clear.

“My literally favorite band of all time. Truly, to know me is to know my love for them,” Serena said.

On a separate occasion, Armstrong also revealed how the band dedicated their famous song titled ‘Disappearing Boy’ to Serena.

“She would end up showing up and would always ask us to play this song ‘Disappearing Boy,’ which is a song we wrote years and years ago. She’s great, one of the sweetest people,” Armstrong said in his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s show.

The life of a player on the WTA player can get busy due to a hectic schedule. Hence, Serena might not have been able to attend as many concerts as she must’ve liked when she was still active on the tour. It’s great to finally see her enjoy post-retirement life to the fullest.