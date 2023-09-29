Seven-Time Grand Slam Champion Snubs Djokovic & Nadal, Says Roger Federer “Put Tennis in Everyone’s TV Set”

Sep 3, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Roger Federer of Switzerland hits to Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria in a quarterfinal match on day nine of the 2019 US Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Mats Wilander, the former tennis star, has given his take on the GOAT debate in men’s tennis. Wilander has hinted that Roger Federer is his choice as the greatest-ever player over Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. The Swedish legend believes that the popularity brought by Roger Federer to tennis is unmatched.

Although Wilander admitted that Djokovic is the best player amongst everyone else, he gave a nod to Roger Federer as the greatest ever. The former World Number 1 also provided reasons for his choice.

Roger Federer is the greatest according to Wilander

Mats Wilander is a former world number 1 and has won seven Grand Slam titles in the past. The Swedish star was asked about the GOAT debate and gave his opinion on the same. Wilander feels that Federer is the greatest player of all time.

According to Tennis365, Mats Wilander admitted that Novak Djokovic is the best player ever but thinks the GOAT debate should not be settled only on number of Grand Slam titles. The Swede believes that Federer has had a bigger impact overall on the crowds and forced them to watch tennis on their television sets.

“You know I don’t like the saying who is the GOAT, because ‘greatest of all time’ is one thing, but ‘best of all time’, we will give to Novak Djokovic these days. The ‘greatest of all time’, I like to give to Roger Federer because I think he put tennis in everyone’s TV set.”

Roger Federer is enjoying his retirement from tennis after biding adieu to the game in 2022. Wilander has hoped that he could see Federer work in the media, specifically commentating.

Wilander hopes to see Federer commentating

Mats Wilander has admitted that he would love to see Roger Federer venture into tennis commentary. The Swede believes Federer can contribute with his experience and knowledge to take the media to another level. Federer’s vast knowledge of the game, paired with his charismatic personality, would make him an outstanding addition to the commentary team, according to Wilander.

“It will be interesting to see what he (Federer) does with the rest of his life, is he going to be part of tennis in the way we are [in the media]? He has his management company and is involved in a clothing line, but I would love to hear him commentate just to hear what he has to say, it would be great.”

Wilander’s perspective about the GOAT debate is accurate to some extent. While Djokovic has a numerical advantage, Federer’s impact on tennis cannot be disregarded.