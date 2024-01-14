“Shut the F*ck Up”: Novak Djokovic Loses Patience With Australian Open Crowd as Teenager Opponent Pushes 10-Time Champion

Novak Djokovic hasn’t had the smoothest of starts to his Australian Open campaign. Playing against a very young Croat, Dino Prizmic, who is still just 18 years of age, many expected the Serbian to ease past him to the next round. Prizmic, however, has proven himself to be a nuisance. So much so, that he has taken the second set off of the World No. 1. But Djokovic was feeling the heat well before losing the set, with the Serb asking a section of the crowd to “shut the f*ck up” during the second set tiebreaker.

Advertisement

Having won the first set with relative ease, 6-2, and with Prizmic requiring a medical time out, the writing seemed to be on the wall. Djokovic seemed set to wrap up the match on the double and get back to his training routine without much trouble. The Croat was not willing to down his tools though and pushed and frustrated the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

Having been broken multiple time sin the second set and having had to play a tiebreaker, Novak Djokovic was not happy. Despite having majority of the crowd behind him, Nole was left cussing at one section of the crowd with the score at 2-2 in the tiebreaker. Frustrated at the noise made by the crowd during the [point that distracted him, Djokovic more or less screamed at the chair umpire, “Tell them to shut the f*ck up.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jamesgraysport/status/1746472400311755129?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Doni Prizmic showing a lot of heart against Novak Djokovic

As is often the case, lower-ranked and younger players tend to run out of gas when facing the very best. Many a times they falter after putting up an impressive display in the opening set or two. However, Prizmic is showing some real grit and talent to keep up with the best in the world.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/eurosport/status/1746476404072440046?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Having won the tiebreaker to level the match at 1-1, the teenager has continued to maintain his level in the third set, nearly breaking Novak Djokovic yet again. At the time of writing, Primic was serving at 0-1 in the third set. While he may not end up winnign the match, his exploits against the most successful men’s tennis player at Australian Open will certainly give heart to the likes of Jannik Sinner who will be looking to meet and beat the Serb in their potential semifinal clash.