“Soft Entitled Whiners”: Alexander Zverev Slammed After Echoing Carlos Alcaraz’s Views on Tennis Schedule

First, it was Carlos Alcaraz, and now it’s Alexander Zverev who has expressed concerns over the rigorous schedule. The German slammed the tennis calendar, saying that it puts the players’ health at risk.

After Team Europe won the 2024 Laver Cup, Zverev expressed his frustration at how the tennis season is designed, making them play from the end of December to mid-November.

“There is no other sport where there is so much play, this cannot continue. The players’ health is at risk, it’s inconceivable that we start a season on December 29 and finish in the second week of November,” said Zverev in the press conference.

Alexander Zverev on the ATP calendar: “There is no other sport where there is so much play, this cannot continue. The players’ health is at risk, it’s inconceivable that we start a season on December 29 and finish in the second week of November.” Any thoughts? pic.twitter.com/exGLV86NKP — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) September 24, 2024

This was followed by the German getting involved in an argument with a journalist when the latter recommended that players should come together and fight for it.

Explaining why it wasn’t possible, Zverev said players are bound to play tournaments if they want to secure the number 1 spot.

Adding that boycotting was not an option since the tournaments were licensed. As a result, the players will only lose money while others take up their positions.

“Okay, I’ll listen to you, and we’ll boycott. We stop competing, stage a boycott, and then what? Do you think that would change anything,” said Zverev in response to the journalist as quoted by Tennis 365.

Earlier, Alcaraz also raised similar concerns during the Laver Cup, causing him to lose motivation at times.

“Probably they (ATP) are going to kill us in some way,” said Alcaraz while raising his voice against the issue.

It is to be noted that Alcaraz and Zverev won $250,000 each for their win at the Laver Cup apart from their appearance fees. It has led to some fans calling them ‘entitled.’

Ditch the exhibitions, wrap things up by October, and have a 2-3 week break mid year. But none of that will ever happen. — Todd Scoullar (@ToddScoullar) September 24, 2024

This next gen , including carlos are soft entitled whiners. Stop playing exos duma$$ — Damianm410s (@Damianm410s) September 24, 2024

Dude JUST played an exhibition — Carlos Marquez (@cmma26) September 24, 2024

So do not play show-matches for the money… — Tim (@Matou78) September 24, 2024

It goes without saying that the ATP must consider the players’ workloads. However, players can also be smart in their tournament selection.

They can always leave the exhibition games from their schedule and use the time to rest and prepare for the major tournaments.