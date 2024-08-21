Stefanos Tsitsipas Opens Up About How His Now Ex-Coach Played a Role in Life-Changing Incident

Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas, in a recent conversation, revealed how he went through a life-changing experience once. The experience involved his father, who is now his former coach, saving his life.

Not many people know that the former World No.3 once had an almost drowning experience at the age of 14, when his father who was also his tennis coach till the Canadian Open this year, came to his rescue and saved his life. The incident helped the Greek adopt a no-fear approach, which he often shows on the tennis court too.

During a conversation with Tennis Channel recently, Tsitsipas was asked to share the experience in detail and how it shaped his mindset for the future. Terming it as a ‘life-changing’ experience, the Greek player talked about how it opened his eyes and shaped his attitude towards his life and career.

“Yeah but at that time, it was life-changing when it happened and it gave me a different perspective of life, of my career, of my everyday purpose, let’s say. It was a very very eye-opening, a very eye-opening experience, which made me stronger for sure. I felt like it had a bigger impact on me than any loss or any negative emotion that I had felt in the past,” said Tsitsipas in response to the interviewer’s question and also revealed that he was a mere 14 years old at that time.

This incident makes it all the more surprising that Stefanos would write something so poor about his father for public viewing because of their differences in opinion when it comes to tennis.

Tsitsipas to have a change in coach after firing father

Stefanos’ father Apostolos Tsitsipas coached him ever since his childhood but the two parted ways after the Montreal Open earlier this month. The Greek player held his father accountable for his loss against Japan’s Kei Nishikori in the first round of the tournament itself. He publicly criticized his father and accused him of not letting him make his decisions.

Σας ενημερώνω με βαριά καρδιά ότι η συνεργασία μου με τον πατέρα μου ως προπονητής έχει φτάσει στο τέλος της. Προτιμώ να κρατήσω τον πατέρα μου στον ρόλο του ως πατέρας, και μόνο ως πατέρας. Η φιλοσοφία μας διδάσκει ότι η σοφία έρχεται μέσα από την κατανόηση των ορίων μας και… — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) August 9, 2024

This was followed by a tweet from Tsitsipas in which he informed how he didn’t feel right about what he said to the press about his father. Tsitsipas’ campaign at the Cincinnati Open too ended after his Round of 32 loss against the British tennis player Jack Draper.

Though the Greek won the first set, the Brit returned with full force as he took away the remaining sets and did not give the reigning Monte Carlo Open champion a chance to bounce back in the match.

Tsitsipas will now aim for an improved performance at the US Open 2024. Prior to that, he starred in a win over the United States’ A. Anisimova and Taylor Fritz by teaming up with girlfriend, Paula Badosa in an exhibition doubles match, taking home $250,000 in the process.