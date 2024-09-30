Stefanos Tsitsipas Deletes Controversial Tweet on Player Rights in Possible Fear of ATP Backlash

A growing number of players in recent years have voiced their concerns about the ATP’s rigorous schedule, with Stefanos Tsitsipas being the latest one to do so. In a lengthy tweet, the Greek player brought up several issues and provided a few potential solutions. However, for reasons best known to the player, he has now taken down his tweet, a day after posting it.

The tweet addressed how the ATP’s tiring schedule was affecting players physically and mentally. He also stated that because of the demanding tennis season, even the ‘best players’ would reach their limits, thereby affecting their performances.

“Tennis has always been a sport with deep roots, but those of us who play it know the demands of the year-round schedule. Endless flights across continents, the constant pressure to perform; it’s pushing even the best players to their limits,” Tsitsipas wrote in the tweet.

He also suggested that tennis needs to make use of advanced technology, which could enhance the level of the sport and improve time management.

Tsitsipas, in his tweet, also gave a shoutout to Novak Djokovic, labeling the Serb as a “leader” for raising these concerns in the past.

“With leaders like Novak Djokovic stepping in, the push for a more player-friendly schedule is gaining traction. We players know better than anyone what’s needed, and now we’re in a unique position to negotiate these changes,” added Tsitsipas.

However, Tsitsipas has now taken down the post, a day after detailing the issue and even offering solutions to some of the concerns.

There could be multiple reasons behind Tsitsipas’s decision. It might be because of backlash from a few people who believe that the choice of playing tournaments lies with the players.

Furthermore, many fans have criticized players for participating in exhibition matches and then complaining about the ATP Tour’s hectic schedule. They advised players to skip exhibition games and instead take time to rest and recover, thereby avoiding stress and fatigue.

Another reason could be the threat and possibility of ATP taking disciplinary action against the world number 12. In order to avoid that, Tsitsipas may have removed the tweet.

While the Greek player may have valid reasons for deleting this tweet, it does not reflect well on him or the sport. Being one of the top-ranked players, Tsitsipas’ latest action may cause other players to think twice before raising similar concerns in the future.