“Still Better Than Stefanos Tsitsipas”: Jannik Sinner Practicing One-Handed Backhand at Madrid Open 2024 Results in Greek Star Being Trolled

On the tennis court, there are not a lot of things that Jannik Sinner cannot do. The one-handed backhand is one of the only few things that Sinner does not have in his arsenal. However, the Italian was seen casually hitting the shot to perfection. But instead of lauding him for the same, tennis enthusiasts on social media used this opportunity to demean Stefanos Tsitsipas.

A day before playing his third-round encounter against Pavel Kotov at the Madrid Open 2024, Jannik Sinner was seen hitting one-handed backhand shots. With several individuals surrounding him with cameras, it didn’t seem as though Sinner was training. Instead, it seemed as though the 22-year-old was just fulfilling some or the other media obligation.

Whether or not Sinner was actually practicing the shot, fans seemed to be in awe of the Australian Open 2024 winner. Unfortunately, Stefanos Tsitsipas, who uses the one-handed backhand shot religiously, was the victim of some trolls.

More than a month ago, Tsitsipas had spoken about inspiring “more people” to use the one-handed backhand, per Australian Open, “I want to inspire more people to pursue a single-handed backhand, to keep it in the game.”

In all seriousness, Sinner’s two-handed backhand is one of the most efficient shots on the ATP Tour. The World No.2 is capable of indulging in long rallies due to his backhand’s unreal accuracy. The finals of the Miami Open 2024 is just one of the many examples of how lethal Jannik Sinner’s backhand is.

Jannik Sinner vs Pavel Kotov Madrid Open 2024 Clash

As expected, Jannik Sinner had a dominant 6-0, 6-3 win over compatriot Lorenzo Sonego in the second round of the Madrid Open 2024. Now, his next opponent for the upcoming encounter is going to be Pavel Kotov.

Tennis enthusiasts in the United States of America will be able to catch the match live on Tennis Channel not before 2 PM ET. Whereas, tennis enthusiasts in the UK can view the thrilling bout on Sky Sports at 6 PM GMT.

The clash between Sinner and Kotov is set to be played in moderate weather conditions – 15 °C to 18 °C – with Sinner projected to clinch a win and advance to the fourth round of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament.