Tallon Griekspoor Wins Hearts For 2-Word Reply To Tweet Highlighting His Matches Against Top 10 Players

Tallon Griekspoor started the year a few spots outside the top-20 rankings. But inconsistency led to the Dutchman dropping a significant number of points, eventually resulting in a tumble down the rankings as well.

The latest stat suggests that Griekspoor’s fall to the World No.40 spot is also possible for having the most difficult matchups among any other non-top-10 ranked player.

Barring Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and Taylor Fritz (each in the top-5 of the rankings), Griekspoor was the only player with the most matches against top-10 players. To add to his misfortune, the 28-year-old was the player with the most encounters against top-3 players, leading Daniil Medvedev and Taylor Fritz on this list.

Griekspoor had a humorous reaction after learning that he played almost 27% (17 out of 63) of his matches in 2024 against top-10 ranked players. “Fun year,” Griekspoor wrote on X alongside two emojis.

Not many players would have a positive morale as Griekspoor’s after seeing this stat before a crucial Davis Cup finals clash. Hence, fans appreciated the Haarlem native for his reaction.

Despite the fans’ best efforts to motivate Griekspoor, he was unable to upset Sinner and help the Netherlands win their first-ever Davis Cup title.

Griekspoor loses 6th straight match against Sinner

Tallon Griekspoor ended the 2023 season with a 0-2 head-to-head record against Jannik Sinner. Despite multiple opportunities to turn things around in 2024, his struggles continued as he lost all four encounters against the Italian this year, deepening this deficit.

Despite the losses, Griekspoor should be proud of the fight that he put up in the finals of the Davis Cup 2024 (6-7, 2-6) on Sunday. It was similar to what the Dutchman had experienced in the Davis Cup 2023 (6-7, 1-6) matchup against Sinner.

Additionally, Griekspoor was able to accomplish a feat that Argentina’s Sebastian Baez and Australia’s Alex de Minaur couldn’t in the previous rounds – push Sinner to participate in a tiebreak.