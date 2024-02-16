Tallon Griekspoor vs Emil Ruusuvuori Prediction and Preview: Local Lad Aims to Bank on Hurkacz Win and Crowd Support

The Rotterdam Open 2024 has already produced some of big upsets so far. One such was Tallon Griekspoor’s win against Hurbert Hurkacz in the Round of 16. Now, the crowd are excited to see the Tallon Griekspoor vs Emil Ruusuvuori clash in the quarterfinals of the Rotterdam Open. This will be the fifth encounter between the duo, with Griekspoor winning all the four matches so far.

Tallon Griekspoor was engaged in a close battle with the Polish star, Hurkacz, with both the players refusing to give up. The duo were engaged in three tie-breaks during the course of their quarter-final. Griekspoor lost the first set but won the next two tie-breaks to win the match. This was one of the biggest win of the Dutch star’s career. Now, the 27-year-old will look to continue his winning streak on home soil in the Tallon Griekspoor vs Emil Ruusuvuori match.

Similarly, his opponent, Emil Ruusuvuori have picked up an impressive win as well. The Finnish star defeated Ugo Humbert in the first round and followed it up with a win against Jan-Lennard Struff in the second round. Now, the Fin would look to continue his good form in 2024 with a win against Griekspoor.

The Tallon Griekspoor vs Emil Ruusuvuori encounter will be a chance for both the players to take the next step in their careers. Both the tennis stars have produced an odd result here and there but are yet to make a mark for themselves. However, a win here would set up a potential semi-final clash against Jannik Sinner. The SportsRush predicts Tallon Griekspoor to win the match in three sets.

Tallon Griekspoor hails his win against Hubert Hurkacz as his best

Tallon Griekspoor stunned Hurkacz to win 6-7, 7-6, 7-6 in the second round of the Rotterdam Open 2024. The Dutch star played to his potential and ousted one of the favorites for the tournament. After the match, Griekspoor admitted that it was the best win of his life and a little display of what he is capable of. Now, the Dutch star will look to continue his fine form against Emil Ruusuvuori.

“I’m unbelievably happy. It’s the best win of my life. This is the reason I play tennis, to play these kinds of matches… I’m really proud of what I did. It shows what I can do,”

The Tallon Griekspoor vs Emil Ruusuvuori match will be played at 7.30 pm local time (1.30 pm ET) in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The temperature is expected to be around 10 Degrees Celsius, with a cloud cover. The match will be streamed live on Challenger TV. Also, the American viewers can watch the match live on Tennis Channel.