Alexander Bublik vs Tallon Griekspoor Prediction and Live Streaming Details of Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 Round of 16: Griekspoor Aims For First Win Over Bublik

In what will the first match on Tuesday at the Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 men’s singles event, it will be the winner of the Alexander Bublik vs Tallon Griekspoor clash that will decide the first quarter-finalist. Bublik, seeded 7th in the tournament, will take on Griekspoor, who does not have much of match practice under his belt in recent times.

The Alexander Bublik vs Tallon Griekspoor match will take place at 5 AM Eastern time on Wednesday, 28th February. It will be on the outdoor hard courts of the Dubai Tennis Center.

Alexander Bublik earned a lot of credit for reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon last year, his best Grand Slam performance to date. Some of his big performances include a win in the Open Sud de France in 2022 and 2023 Halle Open. Bublik not only won both those titles but also defeated Alexander Zverev in both those tournaments and Andrey Rublev in the Halle final. Bublik also defeated Australian Open 2024 winner Jannik Sinner in that tournament’s quarter-final. Although the Kazhakistani player lost in Round 1 of the Australian Open, he rebounded to win the Open Sud de France 2024 title by beating Borna Coric in the final.

Tallon Griekspoor, on the other hand, has the ability to beat higher ranked players more often. Griekspoor made it to the semifinals of his home tournament, the Rotterdam Open 2024 recently, defeating the likes of Hubert Hurkacz and Lorenzo Musetti along the way. At the Australian Open 2024 prior to that, the Netherlands player overcame the likes of Roman Saifullin and upcoming NextGen star from France, Arthur Fils to make it to the Round of 32 at the Grand Slam.

Griekspoor ranks 27th in the ATP rankings, whereas Bublik stands at 22nd. This should be a close encounter and The SportsRush’s Alexander Bublik vs Tallon Griekspoor prediction is in favor of the Netherlands player to win.

Alexander Bublik vs Tallon Griekspoor h2h and other details

The Alexander Bublik vs Tallon Griekspoor rivalry is not a new one. They have played 3 times against each other and Bublik has won on all instances. Their first clash was at the 2020 Davis Cup first round while their next two were in 2022 itself at the Round of 32 stage in Montpellier and Astana respectively.

The Dubai Tennis Championships 2024 live match will be streamed on Tennis Channel in the United States. In the UK, it will be streaming live on Sky Sports.

The weather in Dubai will remain moderate in the afternoon. Temperatures will be around 24 degrees Celsius and it will be partly sunny with wind speed of 16 km/h and 56% humidity. There is no chance of rainfall. It should be a great contest between the two players.