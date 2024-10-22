Taylor Fritz Breaks the Internet With New Hairdo and Fearless Dig at ITF

Taylor Fritz returns a shot during the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York on Sept. 8, 2024. Credit: © Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Taylor Fritz didn’t make the trip to Europe to participate in any of the ongoing ATP 250 or 500 events after suffering a semifinal loss in the Shanghai Masters 2024. Despite not being on the court, Fritz has still managed to capture headlines in other ways.

While his compatriots were participating in the Almaty Open 2024 and the Stockholm Open 2024, Fritz was back home in California. The 26-year-old attended a Kygo concert in Los Angeles during this off-time. When invited on the stage, people instantly realized that the former World No.5 changed his hairdo.

Fritz had a cap on, almost appearing to hide his new hairstyle. But it was clearly evident that the American No.1 dyed his hair blonde. Fritz’s bold fashion statement instantly became an online hit, with fans flooding the comments section with their opinions.

Blonde Taylor Fritz spotted at a Kygo concert in LA pic.twitter.com/O62zhlbwPY — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) October 19, 2024

Fritz’s latest hairdo wasn’t the only thing that brought him into the limelight, but so did his take on ITF’s newest rule change.

Fritz denounces ITF for off-court coaching rule implementation

The ITF recently announced that they will permit coaching from an off-court location starting from the 2025 season. It allows coaches to give instructions to their players at all times except during mid-rally.

This rule change received a lot of criticism, with Taylor Fritz being one of the most prominent figures to express his frustration over it. He took to X and stated that this policy would hamper the “1v1 mental/strategic aspect of the sport.”

Can we stop ruining the 1v1 mental/strategic aspect of the sport PLEASE https://t.co/bXVQFl0Fj9 — Taylor Fritz (@Taylor_Fritz97) October 21, 2024

Fritz isn’t the only member of the ATP Tour to condemn the ITF for this change. Denis Shapovalov also believed that the off-court coaching would steal the “beauty” of playing alone.

Not just as a tennis player but as a fan of this sport it’s sad to see this new off court coaching rule. Tennis is special because you are out there alone. Why are you trying to change the beauty of this game — Denis Shapovalov (@denis_shapo) October 21, 2024

We’ve seen such a style of coaching in team events such as the Davis Cup and, most recently, the Laver Cup. Initial feedback, however, indicates that the traditional singles and doubles formats may not be a good fit for it.