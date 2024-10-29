Taylor Fritz Shuts Down Troll With 2-Word Reply After Criticism Over Comments in Recent Podcast

Taylor Fritz shows his frustration during the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York on Sept. 8, 2024. Credit: © Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Taylor Fritz has taken the tennis community by storm thanks to his new hairdo. Fritz’s blonde look has become an instant hit on social media, with fans flooding the comments section of posts featuring his latest hairstyle. But things took a slight turn after one such Instagram post received a detractor reminiscing the comments made by the American star following his loss to Jannik Sinner in the US Open 2024 final.

“Fritz was interviewed in a podcast, and he said after the US Open final loss, he played 12 hours of video games and ate fast food for 12 days. Longevity in tennis out the window….,” the user wrote.

The user had no idea that Fritz would not only read her comment but also feel compelled to respond. The Californian dished out a two-word response, clapping back at the user for having inaccurate information. “4 days*,” Fritz corrects the user.

Taylor Fritz has some swag and sass on social media! pic.twitter.com/2bcdHijXtE — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) October 28, 2024

Fritz did admit to indulging in destructive habits after the straight sets loss against Sinner – playing video games for 12 hours a day and eating unhealthy food.

“I have been sitting at my desk, playing video games like 12 hours a day, eating pretty unhealthy. Honestly really just destructive habits when I am by myself after a tournament,” Fritz said in a podcast.

There was no mention of these activities going on for 12 days. Later, in a tweet, he clarified the situation and reassured his concerned fans about his mental state.

“This makes it sound bad. The gaming and the eating was more celebratory, it’s pretty normal for me to decompress like this for 2/3 days after weeks on the road, always been part of my process and helps me feel ready to get back to work,” Fritz wrote on X.

Additionally, Fritz also made his way to Berlin for the Laver Cup 2024 on 19th September. This makes it impossible for him to be sulking over the loss for 12 days considering that the final match took place on 8th September.

Fritz seemed to be quite cheerful during the three-day team event in Germany, displaying no signs of being in a terrible mental state. Further, he’s also been enjoying life lately, appearing at concerts and dying his hair blonde.

Fritz transforms into “Ken”

Taylor Fritz is also widely known for his bold fashion choices. Living up to this reputation, the World No.6 dyed his hair blonde recently.

The 6ft 5” player decided to skip the ATP 250 and 500 tournaments in Europe after the conclusion of the Shanghai Masters 2024. Instead, he flew back home to get rest and prepare for the final ATP Masters 1000 tournament of the year, the Rolex Paris Masters 2024.

Fritz attended a Kygo concert while at home and fans instantly realized that his hair color is now blonde. This resulted in comparisons to Ken – the popular character played by Ryan Gosling in the movie titled “Barbie”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tennis (@tennischannel)

Paris is a city known for its fashion. This blonde look could result in the locals extending their support to Fritz in Bercy Village.