Taylor Fritz Beats Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic in Surprising 2024 Grand Slams Record

Mar 11, 2024; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Taylor Fritz (USA) hits a shot reacts after defeating Sebastian Baez (ARG) in his third round match in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

ATP released the worldwide ranking for the most number of winners hit in the 2024 Grand Slams. One thing that definitely came as a surprise was Taylor Fritz placing 3rd, ahead of Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev. While Fritz had a total of 687 winners in the 3 slams held so far, Sinner and Medvedev recorded 665 and 643 respectively. Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz topped the list followed by Alexander Zverev.

Alcaraz topping the list is no surprise, given his victory in 2 of the 3 slams that have taken place so far ( French Open and Wimbledon. However, the presence of Fritz in the top 5 was a surprise, given he has played less number of matches than others in slams.

MOST WINNERS HIT (Grand Slams – 2024): 1. Carlos Alcaraz – 784

2. Alexander Zverev – 771

3. Taylor Fritz – 687

4. Jannik Sinner – 665

5. Daniil Medvedev – 643



But given the American’s performance in the recent games, the numbers may not be that unexpected. He made it to the quarter-finals at the US Open and Wimbledon.

Another surprise was Sinner placing below Fritz on the list. However, a reason for that could be his being so dominating this season, except for the loss he suffered to Alcaraz at Roland Garros and Medvedev in Wimbledon. Due to him making almost every match one-sided, his set count could have been lower than others, putting him in the fourth spot.

Novak Djokovic couldn’t even make it to the top 5 but his performance in the recent games justifies the ranking. The Serb has been far from his best in Slams this year. While he lost the semis of the Australian Open to Sinner, his French Open campaign ended after he had to bow out due to an injury.

He made it to the final at Wimbledon, where Alcaraz dominated him in an unprecedented manner. The Spaniard took away the first 2 sets and didn’t let the Serb bounce back at all. Even after losing 3 championship points, Alcaraz didn’t let things go in Novak’s favor and took away the tie-breaker, winning his second-ever Wimbledon title.