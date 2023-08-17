“Terrible Bee-havior”: Fans Have Fun With Puns With Bizarre Stefanos Tsitsipas Incident

A bizarre incident clouded Stefanos Tsitsipas’s round of 32 win over America’s Ben Shelton in the Cincinnati Masters. The Greek star was ready to serve and started swatting at imaginary bees before realizing it was a lady in the crowd that was making the bee noises. Frustrated by the situation, Stefanos Tsitsipas immediately approached the referee and asked him to kick out the fan.

Although this looked like a serious problem for the Greek, the world of social media were having fun with the situation. The incident had gone viral and some people made puns about the situation, while others were deeply unhappy with the fans’ behavior.

Stefanos Tsitsipas left baffled

The world number 4 was ready to serve in the second set when he stopped a couple of times to hit the imaginary bees, that he thought were making the noise. Perplexed by the situation, Stefanos Tsitsipas quickly realized it was someone behind in the crowd making the noise and immediately approached the referee.

He told the referee that there was someone behind in the crowd making this noise. Furthermore, the Greek star, went towards the stands to find out the source of distraction, and identified a lady, sitting in close proximity to the court, with the help of another spectator. He then demanded the lady to be thrown out from the stadium.

“There’s a person imitating a bee behind me. It’s a buzz right before I serve. Do you think that’s okay? It has never happened in my career. I know they’re supporting (Shelton). It’s the lady over there, I want her out. She needs to go.”

Fans run riot on twitter

This incident went viral on social media and turned out to be an opportunity for the social media enthusiasts to try and come up with clever wordplays. Twitter users were having a field day trying to come up with various pun regarding the situation and they did not disappoint.

Although majority of fans on twitter were joking around about the incident, some people though stricter laws should be in place to deal with crowd distracting the players.

The 25-year-old will be keen to move forward from this incident as he prepares for his round of 16 clash at Cincinnati Open. He will be hoping for a more bee-haved crowd next time around.