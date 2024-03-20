How Serena Williams and Venus Williams Made Profit of Nearly $2,000,000 After Smart Real Estate Purchase in Miami

Venus and Serena Williams are two of the biggest tennis superstars to emerge from the United States. After long careers spanning over two decades, both sisters boast incredible coffers. They have put their wealth to great use with some impeccable real estate purchases.

Advertisement

This goes back to the late 1990s when they bought their first house together. The duo turned over a profit of nearly $2 million when they sold it years later.

Venus went pro in 1994, and Serena soon followed in 1995. However, they did not cross paths until 1998, when the first match of their iconic rivalry happened. Interestingly, they also made their first real estate purchase that year.

Advertisement

With their earnings up to that point, the Williams sisters jointly purchased a one-acre estate in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, worth $525,000. They put two years into customising and developing to their tastes, building an 8,500-square-foot mansion. They lived here together for a long time before Serena bought her own place.

The duo put this house for sale in late 2018, asking for $2.695 million (Architectural Digest). However, they offloaded it a few months later for $2.3 million, as per the same source. Regardless, they made a profit of $1.8 million.

The mansion had six bedrooms with one master suite each for Venus and Serena Williams. The pair left no stone unturned, dazzling their house with white marble fittings and hardwood floors. Full-length glass walls meant sunlight flooded their house on clear days. The ground floor of the house had a sprawling living space and multiple lounge areas, accompanied by a home theatre and custom-made trophy cases.

They had a 5000-square-foot terraced backyard that featured a lavish swimming pool, along with a spa and a gazebo. Their property also included a stunning artificial lake.

After this first real estate investment, Serena Williams has bought multiple homes across many cities. She currently lives not far from the site of this home, sharing the new mansion with her husband and children. She also has houses in Bel Air, Paris, and New York City.

Advertisement

Click here to read how Andy Murray also gained a quick profit from a clever real estate purchase