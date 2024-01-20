All About Miomir Kecmanovic, the Serbian Wonderkid Who Ended Tommy Paul’s Australian Open 2024 Run and Could Team Up With Novak Djokovic at Olympics 2024

Jan 18, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia celebrates his win against Jan-Lennard Struff (not pictured) of Germany in Round 2 of the Men’s Singles on Day 5 of the Australian Open tennis at Court 7. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Miomir Kecmanovic stunned the tennis world after completing a comeback victory over Tommy Paul in the third round of the 2024 Australian Open. The unheralded Serbian youngster, at the age of 24, understandably idolises legendary compatriot Novak Djokovic.

Over the past few months, Kecmanovic has been overshadowed by 2023 ATP Next Gen Finals champion Hamad Medjedovic. However, with this win and a deep run in Melbourne, he has already made more people sit up and take notice. After beating Yosuke Watanuki in the first round, he defeated the 2023 ATP Comeback of the Year winner Jan-Lennard Struff. In the third round, he fought back from a set down to inflict a bagel upon Paul in the decider and win.

Interestingly, at the Australian Open 2022, it was Miomir Kecmanovic who was responsible for knocking out Tommy Paul in the Round of 64, that too in straight sets on that occasion. After a great 2022 season, Kecmanovic rose to a career-best rank of World No.27 in early January 2023. He kept his good form up in the first few months, reaching the finals of two ATP 250 tournaments.

However, he soon faltered and a string of poor results saw him enter the 2024 Australian Open as World No.60. In doubles, he is currently World No.160. With one title in both categories, he has earned $5,230,137 in career prize money so far. His estimated net worth is about $5 million according to multiple sources.

Born in Belgrade, Serbia, Miomir Kecmanovic, though, currently resides in the tax haven of Dubai, UAE. The 24-year-old’s family consists of three doctors, namely his parents and paternal grandfather. His maternal grandfather, who introduced him to tennis, was a general in the Yugoslav Army. After showing early promise, he left Serbia with his aunt, Tanja Pavlov, to train at the prestigious IMG Academy (previously the Nick Bollettieri Tennis Academy) in Florida in 2013. Legends like Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras, and Maria Sharapova have graduated from this institution.

Having looked after Kecmanovic’s needs and routines since he was a teenager, Pavlov continues to be his manager. His coaches are Wayne Black and Ivan Cinkus.

Miomir Kecmanovic full of praise for idol Novak Djokovic

As a young Serbian tennis player, it is understandable that Miomir Kecmanovic looks up to Novak Djokovic. His other idol is Roger Federer. He has often trained alongside the World No.1, who have represented their country together in the Davis Cup. They also teamed up to play doubles in the 2023 Paris Masters, reaching the Round of 16.

Kecmanovic reminisced about watching Djokovic for the first time during the inaugural Serbian Open in 2009 as a kid. He admired the 24-time Grand Slam winner’s fighting spirit, and how he goes for every ball and hailed his physical and mental strength. He credited Djokovic for boosting interest in tennis in Serbia, saying the World No.1 carved a path for others to follow with his achievements.

Kecmanovic now faces one of the biggest tests of his career. He will face World No.2 and the biggest threat to Novak Djokovic defending his title, Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round of the 2024 Australian Open.