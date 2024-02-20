Iga Swiatek vs Sloane Stephens Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming Details of 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships Match

Day 3 of the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships is headlined by the Iga Swiatek vs Sloane Stephens second-round tie. The SportsRush picks Iga Swiatek to win in straight sets and continue her great form.

The Polish icon recently bagged her third consecutive Qatar Open title, her seventh WTA 1000 championship. Seeded first in Dubai, she got a bye into the second round. After an ignominious first-round exit in Doha, Stephens got past Clara Burel in the opening round of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Swiatek was in imposing form during the 2024 Qatar Open, not dropping a single set. She collected three breadsticks and one bagel in the eight sets she played. She has seemingly brushed off her 2024 Australian Open disappointment and is back to her best.

Stephens, currently World No.41, has been far from her prime for a considerable time now. She needed three sets to beat lower-ranked Burel in the first round. Expect Swiatek to breeze past the American without much difficulty.

What is the Iga Swiatek vs Sloane Stephens head-to-head?

Stephens and Swiatek have played twice before, both matches within a fortnight in 2022. The current World No.1 won both to go ahead 2-0 in their head-to-head. They crossed paths at the Cincinnati Open and the US Open two years ago.

What are the Iga Swiatek vs Sloane Stephens odds?

Swiatek is an overwhelming favourite with odds of 1.03 against Stephens’ 11.00, as per BetMGM (at the time of writing).

When and where to watch Iga Swiatek vs Sloane Stephens live?

The fixture is scheduled for Tuesday, February 20, not before 7:00 pm local time (10:00 am ET). Live streaming will be available on WTA TV and fans in the USA can also watch on Tennis Channel.

Has Sloane Stephens ever won a Grand Slam?

Yes, Stephens is a one-time Grand Slam champion. She won the 2017 US Open, which led many to label her as Serena Williams’ successor. She peaked at World No.3 soon after.

How much money has Iga Swiatek made?

Still only 22, Swiatek has curated a glittering resume with 18 WTA singles titles, including seven WTA 1000s and four Grand Slams. This has helped her earn $25,809,127 in career prize money.