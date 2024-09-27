mobile app bar

“The Name’s Federer, Roger Federer!”: Fans Marvel Over Swiss Icon’s James Bond Look in New Oliver Peoples’ Collection Commercial in LA

Nandini Rikhee
Published

Roger Federer, Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Roger Federer has launched his new sunglasses collection for the fall season in collaboration with Oliver Peoples. The teaser of the collection has left fans in awe of the former tennis player’s appearance.

Federer has been actively involved with the promotion of his sunglasses this year. He tried his best to make it visible during most of his appearances at different events this year. These included the tennis games he watched around the world, in bright daylight and nights.

The brand took to its Instagram page to reveal that Federer’s new collection, named RF FW24, has been officially launched and is available on its website.

They chose the city of Los Angeles for the collection to make its debut and opted for the Silvertop House to film Federer wearing some of the glasses. The brand opted for LA since it’s where they are based.

“Set against Los Angeles’ golden light at the iconic Silvertop House, the @OliverPeoples RF FW24 collection makes its debut. ⁠Discover the collection on oliverpeoples.com or in boutiques,” the post read.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oliver Peoples (@oliverpeoples)

The collection looks stunning and has gained fans’ approval, but what surprised them most was how the Swiss maestro looks in them. Social media users could not help but compare him to ‘James Bond’- a popular British fictional character.

This is not the first time that Federer has been compared with James Bond. Earlier, former French Open finalist Henri Leconte made similar comparisons as he lauded his tennis skills.

“I call him James Bond because he is capable of doing something extraordinary,” Leconte told L’Equipe.

The Swiss legend has signed a four-collection deal with OP, starting another business venture. While the first one came in March this year, the second one is now on floors.

“His impact is legendary and reaches beyond the world of tennis. A brand is all about reputation, and Roger has one of the highest,” Rocco Basilico, CEO of Oliver Peoples told Forbes while speaking about the association with Federer.

Federer, on his part, said, “I’m a big fan of details. That’s why I think the collection looks so impressive.”

The Swiss star even opted for the glasses, designed by the brand, for his appearances at the 2023 Met Gala and Academy Awards. While he wore OP Lachman Sun frames to the 2023 Met, the glasses he wore at the Academy Awards were co-designed by him and Oliver Peoples.

Nandini Rikhee

Nandini Rikhee

Nandini Rikhee is a Tennis writer for The SportsRush. Having done her bachelors in Journalism from Lady Shri Ram College for women, Nandini has been working in the field of sports journalism for around 3 years now. During the course of this time, she got the opportunity to cover some major sports events and tournaments like the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games etc. She grew up watching Roger Federer hit his iconic backhand and Rafael Nadal his classic forehand. Being a Tennis enthusiast, working for this sport is a matter of delight for her as it helps her enjoy and love the work.

