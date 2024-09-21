How Roger Federer Has Already Made Laver Cup a Success With Multiple Business Masterstrokes

Roger Federer has always been more than just a tennis legend — he’s a master of business too. And at the Laver Cup, he’s found the perfect stage to not only celebrate the sport but also leverage his brand partnerships. Let’s break down how Federer, who co-founded the Laver Cup in 2017, smartly uses this one tournament to promote everything from sneakers to champagne, all while helping shape the next generation of tennis stars.

1. On Running

Federer’s involvement with On Running has been a game-changer, both for the brand and for him as an investor. The Laver Cup is sponsored by On, making it the ideal platform for Federer to showcase the sneakers. Interestingly, Ben Shelton, who is in Federer’s Team8 management group, is also endorsed by On, adding another layer to the brand’s visibility at the event. From courtside to casual settings, the tournament was a visual showcase of On Running’s designs, solidifying Federer’s investment as a stylish and strategic move.

2. Wilson

Federer’s long-standing relationship with Wilson has always been iconic, and this year, he took it up a notch. Federer promoted the new Wilson racket with his name on it, not just in ads but in a viral video where he plays tennis against — himself. The slick and playful campaign went viral, reminding fans that Federer’s connection to tennis gear is still as strong as ever. And what better place to give it extra exposure than the Laver Cup?

3. Oliver Peoples

Federer’s suave style doesn’t stop at the tennis court. The sunglasses brand Oliver Peoples, which Federer endorses, made quite the splash at the Laver Cup as well. Every player at the event wore these stylish shades during the opening night, adding a touch of luxury to the proceedings. Roger’s association with Oliver Peoples shows he’s not just about performance gear but has an eye for high-end fashion too.

4. Uniqlo

Federer’s clothing sponsor, Uniqlo, made a strong impression at the Laver Cup with a unique initiative. They posted on social media about a special activation at the event, where fans could experience some exclusive Federer-inspired looks. Whether it’s through his on-court apparel or this kind of creative engagement, Uniqlo capitalized on Federer’s star power to highlight their brand. Here’s a sneak peek of what they posted:

5. Moët & Chandon

Champagne, anyone? Federer’s partnership with Moët & Chandon took center stage at the Laver Cup too. He recently posted on Instagram about the brand, and it made an appearance during the tournament festivities. Federer’s long-time relationship with the luxury champagne brand adds an air of elegance to the event, seamlessly blending sports with a celebration of life’s finer things. Here’s the post where Federer toasted to the good times:

6. Federer’s Photo Biography

After the US Open, Federer didn’t waste time promoting his latest project: a biography of photos that gives fans a glimpse into his life and career. He cleverly used the Laver Cup to market this book, with posters and mentions throughout the venue. It’s another example of Federer using his presence in tennis to push new ventures — this time, a collector’s item for fans who’ve followed him through the years.

7. Mercedes-Benz & the Berlin Wall

Federer’s partnership with Mercedes-Benz reached new heights with a tribute that involved the Berlin Wall. As part of a campaign tied to the tennis tournament in Berlin, Federer posed with a Mercedes in front of the iconic monument, adding historical weight to his branding efforts. The video was all about legacy, both on the tennis court and in the world of high-end automobiles.

8. Rolex

And let’s not forget the Rolex. Federer has been the face of the luxury watch brand for years, and he made sure to keep the tradition alive at the Laver Cup. During a press meet, Roger sported a stunning Rolex watch, adding a touch of sophistication to the conversation. It’s these subtle, high-class endorsements that keep Federer’s brand timeless, much like the watches he promotes.

Roger Federer may have stepped back from competitive tennis, but his influence is everywhere, especially at the Laver Cup. From sneakers to champagne, Federer has turned this tournament into a masterclass in branding, showing his business acumen goes well beyond the baseline. Keep an eye on future Laver Cups — you’ll likely spot Federer’s touch in just about every corner of the event.