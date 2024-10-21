“There’s Nothing Wrong in Not Being Novak Djokovic”: Sloane Stephens

Aug 26, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Sloan Stephens of the USA hits to Clara Burel of France on day one of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Sloane Stephens hasn’t had the best of times in 2024. Despite winning a title in both singles and doubles, she has suffered numerous early exits. However, the 31-year-old seems unfazed, as she aims to maintain a perfect balance between her personal and professional lives without the pressure of striving to be the best in the world.

During an interview with the Tennis Insider Club, Sloane reflected on various aspects of her tennis career. She emphasized the importance of dedicating as much time to her personal life as to her on-court commitments. The American revealed that she doesn’t aspire to be a player who competes and wins tournaments every week. Instead, she values taking time off to spend at home.

The 2017 US Open champion also compared her mentality with the likes of Iga Swiatek and Novak Djokovic. While she praised Swiatek, Stephens clearly stated that she doesn’t want that “job” due to the rigorous demands of staying at the top of the game.

She acknowledged that some people thrive in that high-pressure environment, but it’s not for her. While emphasizing her point, she referenced 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the same context.

“Everyone can’t be number one in the world and Iga is great, she is number one in the world but like I do not want that job. I mean it’s hard… I mean there’s nothing wrong with not being Novak. It’s okay,” Stephens added.

It’s worth noting that Sloane competes in both women’s singles and doubles categories, which adds an extra toll on her body and makes it challenging to manage her workload. However, her dedication and hard work in training have paid off, as she won her first-ever doubles title this season.

Sloane Stephens’s 2024 season

Sloane and her partner Ashlyn Krueger defeated the Ukrainian duo of Lyudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok in the final of the 2024 Charleston Open, securing their debut WTA 500 doubles title. Additionally, Sloane clinched a singles title by winning the WTA 250 Open de Rouen after beating Poland’s Magda Linette.

In terms of prize money this year, she has added $892,226, bringing her total career earnings to $18,864,835.

While the American has faced some setbacks, she also has fond memories from this year. This perfectly aligns with her statement. Stephens may not aim to win every single tournament, but she strives to perform well whenever she steps on the court. And she’s comfortable knowing that it’s okay not to want to be the best in the world.