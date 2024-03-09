Sorana Cirstea vs Sloane Stephens Prediction, Weather and Live Streaming of Indian Wells 2024 Clash: Stephens Aim to Continue Momentum

The Sorana Cirstea vs Sloane Stephens encounter at the Indian Wells 2024 is set to be an enthralling match. The two players in form are set to collide in the early stages of the tournament. Sorana Cirstea has been gradually finding her form this season. The Romanian made it to the semifinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2024 but was defeated by Jasmine Paolini.

Meanwhile, Sloane Stephens is still looking to get back to her best. The American defeated Mayar Sherif in the first round to set up a clash with Sorana Cirstea. With the home crowd behind her, Stephens will fancy her chances of causing an upset. The SportsRush’s Sorana Cirstea vs Sloane Stephens prediction is in favor of the Americans to win the match in three sets.

What is the Sorana Cirstea vs Sloane Stephens head-to-head?

Sorana Cirstea leads Sloane Stephens 2-1 on head-to-head. The Romanian has enjoyed the better of the American in their careers so far. Their latest match was played in Doha 2024, which Stephens won in straight sets.

Where to watch Sorana Cirstea vs Sloane Stephens live?

The Sorana Cirstea vs Sloane Stephens match is scheduled to be played on Saturday 4.30 pm ET in Indian Wells. The match will be live on Tennis Channel across the United States. Also, the match will be telecasted on Tennis TV for viewers across the world.

How much prize money has Sloane Stephens won?

Sloane Stephens has won $18,205,065 USD in prize money so far in her career. The American is widely regarded as one of the most influential WTA players on the Tour and has enjoyed great success so far. Still only 30, Stephens has a big career ahead of her.

What is the Sloane Stephens ranking?

Sloane Stephens is ranked No.44 in the world. The American reached her career high ranking of No.3 in July 2018. However, injuries have halted the progress made by Stephens since 2018.

How is the weather like at Indian Wells on Saturday?

The temperature at the Indian Wells is expected to be around 20 degrees Celsius during the afternoon session according to Weather.com. Also, clear skies are expected with no signs of rain.