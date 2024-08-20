Novak Djokovic Ropes in Tommy Paul, Sloane Stephens for Groundbreaking Collaboration With PTPA

Novak Djokovic is taking the PTPA (Professional Tennis Players Association) to the next level. And this time, he’s bringing in some big names from the States. Djokovic has teamed up with Tommy Paul and Sloane Stephens for a new initiative designed to keep the PTPA in the public eye.

The PTPA’s slogan is “Designed BY the players, FOR the players”. The idea for the PTPA started back in 2019. When Vasek Pospisil (president) and Novak Djokovic realized they both felt the ATP wasn’t doing enough to protect the interests of its players. Throughout 2020, they worked to build and strengthen the movement. By 2021, the PTPA was officially established as a non-profit organization in Canada.

The group’s goal is to bring more transparency and fairness to decision-making in professional tennis. Membership is open to both male and female players ranked within the top 350 in singles or the top 150 in doubles.

This special series will have popular tennis players from different countries — including Paul and Stephens — opening up about their lives. Their favorite places to stay, and other fun tidbits, giving fans an inside look at their personalities off the court.

Can’t wait for these episodes! As part of the PTPA’s partnership with @Hilton, @CaroGarcia, @cam_norrie, @TommyPaul1 and @SloaneStephens join ‘My 9 Things’ to talk world travel, packing essentials, and more. Catch the full episodes Aug. 20-23: https://t.co/r8pmXYuvtu pic.twitter.com/bVg3JkVE4G — Professional Tennis Players Association (@ptpaplayers) August 18, 2024



The PTPA’s Twitter account shared the announcement, and it’s already got tennis fans buzzing. Many are excited to see more of Paul and Stephens in this new, more personal light. Stephens, a Grand Slam champion, and Paul, one of America’s rising stars, are both beloved figures in U.S. tennis.

Djokovic’s Struggle to Get Top Players Onboard with the PTPA

This collaboration is a nice way to draw attention to the PTPA. Djokovic has struggled to convince major names like Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Carlos Alcaraz, and Andy Murray to officially join the association. Despite this, American John Isner is a key member of the PTPA’s core team.

For reasons ranging from different priorities to concerns about their standing in the sport, these players have been hesitant to publicly align themselves with the PTPA. That’s where this collaboration comes in as a middle ground that allows players like Paul and Stephens to support Djokovic’s efforts without compromising their position.

In the end, this initiative gives Djokovic the goodwill and publicity he needs to push the PTPA forward, while the players involved get to share their stories and build deeper connections with fans. It’s a win-win situation, and while it may not be the full-on commitment Djokovic was hoping for from the top players, it’s a smart move to keep the PTPA relevant.