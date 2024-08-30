Tommy Paul Does an American Tennis First as Crypto Giant Arkham Intelligence Sponsors Him at US Open

The US Open 2024 already boasts a plethora of high-profile brands – Chase, J.P. Morgan, American Express, Emirates Airlines, and many others – as part of their sponsorship team. It has also been a great opportunity for multiple other brands to gain visibility by adding ATP and WTA stars to their list of ambassadors. Arkham Intelligence has used this strategy as Tommy Paul is seen endorsing the crypto giant this year.

With their latest partnership with Paul, Arkham Intelligence is moving a step towards unifying sports and cryptocurrency. The American tennis star has been seen donning the company’s logo on the right sleeve of his kit in the previous matches of the Grand Slam. However, Arkham Intelligence came out with the news of the partnership only on Friday.

Arkham X Tommy Paul at the US Open We’re partnering with @TommyPaul1 – one of the world’s top-ranked tennis players & an Olympic Bronze Medallist – at the US Open. Spot Arkham on his sleeve during the tournament. Best of luck Tommy! pic.twitter.com/uXcLyAFuPH — Arkham (@ArkhamIntel) August 29, 2024

The 27-year-old New Jersey native also put up an Instagram Story, announcing the breaking news.

“I’m joining forces with @arkhamintel at The Open. Powerful serves and powerful insights,” Paul wrote.

The cryptocurrency company was founded in 2020. They have around 663,000 followers on X and 11,900 followers on Instagram as of August 30.

After four years of being in the market, they have finally decided to expand their marketing opportunities. A few weeks earlier, the blockchain intelligence platform sponsored the Turkish soccer club, Galatasaray.

The addition of Paul to the Arkham family is set to up his net worth beyond the estimated $5 million mark. The American star is helped by his deals with the likes of New Balance, Yonex, Celsius Energy Drink and Motorola.

Paul’s social media game is right up there amongst the best on the ATP Tour. He might only have just over 300k followers on Instagram. But committing to this deal with Arkham is a first for American tennis and that is something which will make Paul a trailblazer going ahead.